TEAYS VALLEY — The Putnam County Library has released its list of new books acquired in December. For more information about library hours, branch locations, special events and different ways to borrow, visit https://putnam.lib.wv.us/
New fiction December
Banks, Russell: “Magic Kingdom”
Connelly, Michael: “Desert Star”
Connolly, John: “The Furies”
Cruz, Angie: “How Not To Drown in a Glass of Water”
Cussler, Clive: “The Sea Wolves”
Deaver, Jeffery: “Hunting Time”
Ennes, Hiron: “Leech”
Evans, Richard Paul: “A Christmas Memory”
Feehan, Christine: “Dark Whisper”
Graham, Heather: “Voice of Fear”
Gray, Shelley Shepard: “Happily Ever Amish”
Hannah, Sophie: “The Couple at the Table”
Irving, John: “The Last Chairlift”
Kennedy, Deborah: “Billie Starr’s Book of Sorries”
Lagercrantz, David: “Dark Music”
Lewis, Beverly: “The Orchard”
Mah, Ann: “Jacqueline in Paris”
Manuel, Lonormi: “The Price of Bread and Shoes”
Margolin, Phillip: “Murder at Black Oaks”
McAllister, Gillian: “Wrong Place Wrong Time”
McCarthy, Cormac: “The Passenger”
Murphy, Julie: “A Merry Little Meet Cute”
Ng, Celeste: “Our Missing Hearts”
Patterson, James: “The Perfect Assassin”
Penny, Louise: “A World of Curiosities”
Perry, Anne: “A Christmas Deliverance”
Roberts, Nora: “The Choice”
Roberts, Nora: “The MacGregor Brides”
Sampson, Freya: “The Lost Ticket”
Steel, Danielle: “The Whittiers”
Unger, Lisa: “Secluded Cabin Sleeps Six”
Willett, Jincy: “Amy Among the Serial Killers”
New nonfiction December
Brands, H.W.: “The Last Campaign”
Brinkley, Douglas: “Silent Spring Revolution”
Cobb, Jim: “Urban Prepper’s Guide”
Dawson, Kate: “All That is Wicked”
Feingold, Russ: “The Constitution in Jeopardy”
Meacham, Jon: “And There Was Light”
Mukherjee, Siddhartha: “The Song of the Cell”
Obama, Michelle: “The Light We Carry”
Pence, Mike: “So Help Me God”
Perry, Matthew: “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing”
