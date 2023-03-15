TEAYS VALLEY — The Putnam County Library has released its list of new books acquired in February. For more information about library hours, branch locations, special events and different ways to borrow, visit https://putnam.lib.wv.us/
New fiction February
Adams, Ellery: “Murder on the Poet’s Walk”
Amidon, Stephen: “Locust Lane”
Butcher, James: “Dead Man’s Hand”
Cameron, Marc: “Tom Clancy Red Winter”
Close, Jennifer: “Marrying the Ketchups”
Dailey, Janet: “Quicksand”
Gray, Shelley Shepard: “Sycamore Circle”
Grippando, James: “Code 6”
Hawkins, Rachel: “The Villa”
Hays, Katy: “The Cloisters”
Hazelwood, Ali: “Loathe to Love You”
Howell, Dorothy: “Seams like Murder”
Johansen, Iris: “More Than Meets the Eye”
Jones, Gayl: “The Birdcatcher”
Kellerman, Jonathan: “Unnatural History”
Kells, Claire: “An Unforgiving Place”
Koontz, Dean: “The House at the End of the World”
Koslow, Sally: “The Real Mrs. Tobias”
Kubica, Mary: “Just the Nicest Couple”
Lalli, S.C.: “Are You Sara?”
Linden, Rachel: “The Magic of Lemon Drop Pie”
Loigman, Lynda: “The Matchmaker’s Gift”
Marshall, Kate: “What Lies in the Woods”
McFadden, Freida: “Never Lie”
Moyes, Jojo: “Someone Else’s Shoes”
Novik, Naomi: “The Golden Enclaves”
Peterson, Tracie: “Love through The Seasons”
Robb, J.D.: “Encore in Death”
Ryan, Annelise: “A Death in Door County”
Shepherd, Megan: “Malice House”
Thomas, Jodi: “The Wishing Quilt”
Tudor, C.J.: “The Drift”
Willingham, Stacy: “All the Dangerous Things”
New nonfiction February
Bissinger, Buzz: “The Mosquito Bowl”
Drury, Bob: “The Last Hill: Epic Story of Ranger Battalion”
Enrich, David: “Servant of the Damned”
Farrell, John: “Ted Kennedy: A Life”
Fenton, Lynne: “Aurora”
Gifford, Kathie Lee: “The God of the Way”
Haberman, Maggie: “Confidence Man”
Hickman, Katie: “Brave Hearted: Women of the American West”
Hill, Clint: “My Travels with Mrs. Kennedy”
Isen, Tajja: “Some of my Best Friends”
Lowry, Beverly: “Dear Creek Drive”
Maraniss, David: “Path Lit By Lightning: Life of Jim Thorpe”
McCurdy, Jennette: “I’m Glad My Mom Died”
McInerny, Nora: “Bad Vibes Only”
Nietfeld, Emi: “Acceptance”
O’Brady, Colin: “The 12 Hour Walk”
Prat, Chantel: “The Neuroscience of You”
Rubenstein, David: “How to Invest: Masters of the Craft”
