TEAYS VALLEY — The Putnam County Library has released its list of new books acquired in January. For more information about library hours, branch locations, special events and different ways to borrow, visit https://putnam.lib.wv.us/
New fiction January
Ackerman, Sara: “The Codebreaker’s Secret”
Armas, Elena: “The American Roommate Experiment”
Beaton, M.C.: “Devil’s Delight”
Chase, Eve: “The Birdcage”
Christie, Agatha: “Marple: Twelve New Mysteries”
Coates, Darcy: “The Ravenous Dead”
Coble, Colleen: “Dark of Night”
Cook, Robin: “Night Shift”
Cooper, Helen: “The Other Guest”
Dade, Olivia: “Ship Wrecked”
Fisher, Suzanne: “Anything But Plain”
Flynn, Vince: “Oath of Loyalty”
Ford, Jamie: “The Many Daughters of Afong Moy”
Graham, Heather: “Blood Moon”
Gray, Shelley Shepard: “Christmas at the Amish Market”
Gregory, Philippa: “Dawnlands”
Griffin, W.E.B.: “The Devil’s Weapons”
Harris, Charlaine: “The Serpent in Heaven”
Hatcher, Robin Lee: “Like the Wind”
Hinkson, Jake: “Find Him”
Hogan, Chuck: “Gangland”
Hunter, Denise: “Harvest Moon”
Jackson, Lisa: “Wicked Dreams”
Krentz, Jayne Ann: “Sleep No More”
Lupica, Mike: “Robert B. Parker’s Fallout”
Mann, Michael: “Heat 2”
Martin, George R.R.: “The Rise of the Dragon”
McCarthy, Cormac: “Stella Maris”
Medoff, Jillian: “When We Were Bright and Beautiful”
Paris, B.A.: “The Prisoner”
Patterson, James: “The House of Wolves”
Preston, Douglas: “The Cabinet of Dr. Leng”
Priest, Cherie: “Flight Risk”
Quinn, Julia: “The Girl with the Make-Believe Husband”
Reyes, Ana: “The House in the Pines”
Reynolds, Allie: “The Swell”
Roth, Veronica: “Poster Girl”
Rowell, Rainbow: “Scattered Showers”
Shipman, Viola: “A Wish for Winter”
Stabenow, Dana: “Theft of an Idol”
Steel, Danielle: “Without a Trace”
Wilson, Kevin: “Now is Not the Time to Panic”
Winn, Karen: “Our Little World”
Wong, Cecily: “Kaleidoscope”
Woolrich, Cornell: “Black is the Night”
Zevin, Gabrielle: “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow”
Zusy, Jeannie: “The Frederick Sisters are Living the Dream”
New nonfiction January
Isaac, Jonathan: “Why I Stand”
Little, Ken: “Stock Market Investing”
Mann, Scott: “Operation Pineapple Express”
Prince Harry: “Spare”
Stone, Daniel: “Sinkable”
White, Wayne: Cold: “Three Winters at the South Pole”
