TEAYS VALLEY — The Putnam County Library has released its list of new books acquired in March. For more information about library hours, branch locations, special events and different ways to borrow, visit https://putnam.lib.wv.us/
New fiction March
Beaton, M.C.: “Death of a Traitor”
Box, C.J.: “Storm Watch”
Boyne, John: “All the Broken Places”
Brennan, Allison: “Don’t Open the Door”
Brown, Rita Mae: “Hiss & Tell”
Brunstetter, Wanda: “Letters of Trust”
Coben, Harlan: “I Will Find You”
Emerson, Ramona: “Shutter”
Erlick, Nikki: “The Measure”
French, Nicci: “The Favor”
Greaney, Mark: “Burner”
Harper, Jane: “Exiles”
Jance, J.A.: “Collateral Damage”
Jennings, Regina: “Engaging Deception”
Joella, Ethan: “A Quiet Life”
Marcott, Lindsay: “Shadow Sister”
Mallery, Susan: “The Sister Effect”
Michaels, Fern: “On The Line”
Newman, Catherine: “We All Want Impossible Things”
Patterson, James: “Count Down”
Power-Greene, Ousmane: “The Confessions of Matthew Strong”
Powner, Katie: “Where the Blue Sky Begins”
Raybourn, Deanna: “Killers of a Certain Age”
Scottoline, Lisa: “Loyalty”
Steel, Danielle: “Worthy Opponents”
Taylor, Brad: “The Devil’s Ransom”
Urquhart, Alaina: “The Butcher and the Wren”
Warren, Susan May: “Sundown”
Williams, Shanora: “The Wife Before”
New nonfiction March
Aston, Felicity: “Polar Exposure”
Bond, Melissa: “Blood Orange Night”
Davis, Geena: “Dying of Politeness”
Freedland, Jonathan: “The Escape Artist”
Geanacopoulos, Daphne: “The Pirate’s Wife”
Grandin, Temple: “Visual Thinking”
Hernandez, Kelly: “Bad Mexicans”
Magnusson, Margareta: “The Swedish Art of Aging Exuberantly”
Meyer, Joyce: “The Answer to Anxiety”
Miller, Chris: “Chip War”
Miller, Sarah: “Violet and Daisy”
Montillo, Roseanne: “Deliberate Cruelty”
Parkin, Simon: “The Island of Extraordinary Captives”
Patterson, James: “Walk the Blue Line”
Quammen, David: “Breathless”
Rojas Contreras, Ingrid: “The Man Who Could Move Clouds”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.