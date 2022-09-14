TEAYS VALLEY — The Putnam County Library has released its list of new books acquired in August. For more information about library hours, branch locations, special events and different ways to borrow, visit https://putnam.lib.wv.us/
New fiction August
Bayard, Louis: “Jackie & Me”
Brunstetter, Wanda: “The Apple Creek Announcement”
Carr, Jack: “In the Blood”
Center, Katherine: “The Bodyguard”
Childs, Laura: “A Dark and Stormy Tea”
Coble, Colleen: “Edge of Dusk”
Connolly, Rebecca: “A Brilliant Night of Stars and Ice”
Coulter, Catherine: “Reckoning”
Crawford, Iris: “A Catered Doggie Wedding”
Dark, Alice: “Fellowship Point”
Dye, Ginny: “Courage to Stand”
Fielding, Joy: “The Housekeeper”
Freeman, Brian: “The Bourne Sacrifice”
Gabhart, Ann: “When the Meadow Blooms”
Garwood, Julie: “Grace Under Fire”
Goldberg, Lee: “Movieland”
Graham, Heather: “Aura of Night”
Hall, Rachel Howzell: “We Lie Here”
Higgins, Kristan: “Out of the Clear Blue Sky”
Hilderbrand, Elin: “The Hotel Nantucket”
Jenner, Natalie: “Bloomsbury Girls”
Jewell, Lisa: “The Family Remains”
Johansen, Iris: “A Face to Die For”
Lovering, Carola: “Can’t Look Away”
Martin, Kat: “The Last Mile”
McCall Smith, Alexander: “The Sweet Remnants of Summer”
Miranda, Megan: “The Last To Vanish”
Moore, Meg Mitchell: “Vacationland”
Moreno-Garcia, Silvia: “The Daughter of Doctor Moreau”
Myers, Tamar: “Death by Tart Attack”
Oates, Joyce Carol: “Babysitter”
Pearse, Sarah: “The Retreat”
Perrotta, Tom: “Tracy Flick Can’t Win”
Peterson, Tracie: “Beyond the Desert Sands”
Pettrey, Dani: “The Deadly Shallows”
Roberts, Nora: “Summer Promises”
Roberts, Sheila: “Sand Dollar Lane”
Rosenfelt, David: “Holy Chow”
Sager, Riley: “The House Across the Lake”
Sanders, Shelly: “Daughters of the Occupation”
Van Pelt, Shelby: “Remarkably Bright Creatures”
Vaughan, Sarah: “Reputation”
Warren, Susan May: “Sunrise”
White, Kate: “The Second Husband”
Wiggins, Marianne: “Properties of Thirst”
New nonfiction August
Buck, Rinker: “Life on the Mississippi”
Denton, Sally: “The Colony”
Emerson, Rick: “Unmask Alice”
Esper, Mark: “A Sacred Oath”
Henry, Alan: “Seen, Heard & Paid”
Higham, Scott: “American Cartel”
Inchauspe, Jessie: “Glucose Revolution”
Johnson, Kirk: “The Fisherman and the Dragon”
Morris, Dick: “The Return”
Ray, Victor: “On Critical Race Theory”
Reginato, James: “Growing Up Getty”
Roem, Danica: “Burn the Page”
Sottile, Leah: “When the Moons Turns to Blood”
Thottam, Jyoti: “Sisters of Mokama”
Vikre, Emily: “The Family Camp Cookbook”
Weaver, Stephanie: “The Migraine Relief Plan Cookbook”