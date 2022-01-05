TEAYS VALLEY — The Putnam County Library has released its list of new books acquired in December. For more information about library hours, branch locations, special events and different ways to borrow, visit https://putnam.lib.wv.us/
NEW FICTION DECEMBER 2021
Abercrombie, Joe: “The Wisdom of Crowds”
Austin, Lynn: “Chasing Shadows”
Balogh, Mary: “Someone Perfect”
Banville, John: “April in Spain”
Candlish, Louise: “The Other Passenger”
Carson, Scott: “Where They Wait”
Connolly, John: “The Nameless Ones”
Cornwell, Patricia: “Autopsy”
Deaver, Jeffery: “The Midnight Lock”
Delaney, Vicki: “Murder in a Teacup”
Deutermann, P.T.: “Trial by Fire”
Doer, Anthony: “Cloud Cuckoo Land”
Erdrich, Louise: “The Sentence”
Escandon, Maria: “L.A. Weather”
Fluke, Joanne: “Christmas Dessert Murder”
Gabaldon, Diana: “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone”
Gray, Shelley Shepard: “A Christmas Courtship”
Griffin, W.E.B.: “Rogue Asset”
Groff, Lauren: “Matrix”
Halperin, Hanna: “Something Wild”
Hankin, Laura: “A Special Place for Women”
Harris, C.S.: “What the Devil Knows”
Harris, Joanne: “Honeycomb”
Harrow, Alix: “A Spindle Splintered”
Hatcher, Robin Lee: “Make You Feel My Love”
Hunter, Denise: “Autumn Skies”
Kirkpatrick, Jane: “The Healing of Natalie Curtis”
Kleypas, Lisa: “Devil in Disguise”
Lewis, Amy: “A Mountain of Evidence”
Lewis, Linden: “The Second Rebel”
Marcot, Lindsay: “Mrs. Rochester’s Ghost”
Martin, Kat: “The Last Goodnight”
Mayor, Archer: “Marked Man”
McCall Smith, Alexander: “The Joy and Light Bus Company”
McKinlay, Jenn: “Wait For It”
Murphy, Julie: “If the Shoe Fits”
Mustian, Kelly: “The Girls in the Stilt House”
Norman, Matthew: “All Together Now”
Onuzo, Chibundu: “Sankofa”
Palmer, Diana: “Notorious”
Park, Suzanne: “So We Meet Again”
Parks, Brad: “Unthinkable”
Patterson, James: “City of the Dead”
Patterson, James: “Fear No Evil”
Peterson, Tracie: “Waiting in Love”
Picoult, Jodi: “Wish You Were Here”
Priest, Cherie: “Grave Reservations”
Rader-Day, Lori: “Death at Greenway”
Reed, Ava: “The Wolf and the Woodsman”
Rimmer, Kelly: “The Warsaw Orphan”
Robotham, Mandy: “The Girl Behind the Wall”
Ross, Joann: “The Inheritance”
Sawyer, Kim Vogel: “Freedom’s Song”
Saylor, Steven: “Dominus”
Shipman, Viola: “The Clover Girls”
Thomas, Jodi: “Dinner on Primrose Hill”
Weiss, Leah: “All the Little Hopes”
NEW NONFICTION DECEMBER 2021
Barrymore, Drew: “Rebel Homemaker”
Bender, Michael: “‘Frankly, We Did Win This Election’”
Boehner, John: “On the House”
Bourdain, Anthony: “World Travel: An Irreverent Guide”
Bowler, Kate: “No Cure for Being Human”
Bream, Shannon: “The Women in the Bible Speak”
Brown, Brene: “Atlas of the Heart”
Brown, Daniel: “Facing the Mountain”
Brown, Julie K.: “Perversion of Justice”
Bush, George W.: “Out of Many, One”
Dettmer, Philipp: “Immune”
Diamant, Anita: “Period. End of Sentence.”
Flyn, Cal: “Islands of Abandonment”
Fox, Margalit: “The Confidence Men”
Grossi, Craig: “Second Chances”
Hawley, Josh: “The Tyranny of Big Tech”
Henderson, Danielle: “The Ugly Cry”
Hirono, Mazie: “Heart of Fire”
Jobb, Dean: “The Case of the Murderous Dr. Cream”
Kean, Sam: “The Icepick Surgeon”
Leonnig, Carol: “Zero Fail”
Lustig, Robert: “Metabolical”
Mayer, Emeran: “The Gut-Immune Connection”
McHugh, Jess: “Americanon”
Merriman, Helena: “Tunnel 29”
Milano, Alyssa: “Sorry Not Sorry”
Navarro, Joe: “Be Exceptional”
Nolan, Savala: “Don’t Let It Get You Down”
Oppedisano, Tony: “Sinatra and Me”
Orlean, Susan: “On Animals”
Rothschild, Mike: “The Storm is Upon Us”
Russo, Francine: “Love after 50”
Small, Scott: “Forgetting: The Benefits of Not Remembering”
Smith, Will: “Will”
Tucker, Abigail: “Mom Genes”
Warren, Elizabeth: “Persist”