TEAYS VALLEY — The Putnam County Library has released its list of new books acquired in February. For more information about library hours, branch locations, special events and different ways to borrow, visit https: “//putnam.lib.wv.us/
New fiction February 2022
Andrews, Brian: “Sons of Valor”
Andrews, V.C.: “Out of the Rain”
Bayliss, Jenny: “A Season for Second Chances”
Beaton, M.C.: “Death of a Green-Eyed Monster”
Burke, Alafair: “Find Me”
Cantor, Jillian: “Beautiful Little Fools”
Chamberlain, Diane: “The Last House on the Street”
Collins, Flora: “Nanny Dearest”
Collins, Megan: “The Family Plot”
Copperman, E.J.: “Judgment at Santa Monica”
Counter, Catherine: “The Grayson Sherbrooke”
Cox, Amanda: “The Secret Keepers of Old Depot Grocery”
Crosby, Polly: “The Women of Pearl Island”
Cumming, Charles: “Box 88”
Davis, Fiona: “The Magnolia Palace”
Eason, Lynette: “Life Flight”
Ernshaw, Shea: “A History of Wild Places”
Feeney, Alice: “Rock Paper Scissors”
Fluke, Joanne: “Caramel Pecan Roll Murder”
Gudenkauf, Heather: “The Overnight Guest”
Hall, Rachel Howzell: “These Toxic Things”
Hawkins, Rachel: “Reckless Girls”
Hawley, Noah: “Anthem”
Hoover, Colleen: “Reminders of Him”
Hunter, Denise: “Riverbend Gap”
Isaka, Kotaro: “Bullet Train”
James, E.L.: “Freed”
Kellerman, Jonathan: “City of the Dead”
Kepler, Lars: “The Mirror Man”
Klune, T.J.: “Under the Whispering Door”
Lutz, Lisa: “The Accomplice”
Maher, Kerri: “The Paris Bookseller”
Martin, Kimmery: “Doctors and Friends”
McKinlay, Jenn: “Killer Research”
Morrissey, Hannah: “Hello, Transcriber”
Murphy, Julie: “If the Shoe Fits”
Patterson, James: “Steal”
Peterson, Tracie: “Ever Constant”
Preston, Douglas: “Diablo Mesa”
Rice, Anne: “Ramses the Damned”
Robb, J.D.: “Abandoned in Death”
Ryan, Hank Phillippi: “Her Perfect Life”
Ryan, Jennifer: “Lost and Found Family”
Stabenow, Dana: “Disappearance of a Scribe”
Taylor, Brad: “End of Days”
Thomas, Sarah: “The Finder of Forgotten Things”
Willingham, Stacy: “A Flicker in the Dark”
New nonfiction February 2022
Baier, Bret: “To Rescue the Republic”
Benoit, Sophia: “Well, This is Exhausting”
Blum, Jenna: “Woodrow on the Bench”
Brooks, Mel: “All About Me!”
Cameron, Silver: “Blood in the Water”
Casazza, Allie: “Declutter Like a Mother”
Chow, Kat: “Seeing Ghosts”
Churton, Tobias: “The Lost Pillars of Enoch”
Coggins, David: “The Optimist”
Conwill, Kinshasha: “Make Good the Promises”
Duncan, Mike: “Hero of Two Worlds”
Eder, Mari: “The Girls Who Stepped Out of Line”
Ellis, Helen: “Bring Your Baggage and Don’t Pack Light”
Gifford, Kathie Lee: “The Jesus I Know”
Greenwood, Elizabeth: “Love Lockdown”
Hall, Bobby: “This Bright Future”
Hannah-Jones, Nikole: “The 1619 Project”
Hayhoe, Katharine: “Saving Us”
Kang, Jay: “ The Loneliest Americans”
Kissinger, Henry: “The age of AI: And Our Human Future”
Leamer, Laurence: “Capote’s Women”
Lewis, Michael: “The Premonition”
Maher, Kris: “Desperate”
Markel, Howard: “The Secret of Life”
Marton, Kati: “The Chancellor”
Marx, Richard: “Stories to Tell”
Patchett, Ann: “These Precious Days”
Patterson, James: “E.R. Nurses”
Patterson, James: “Walk in My Combat Boots”
Piesing, Mark: “N-4 Down”
Power, Carla: “Home, Land, Security”
Prager, Joshua: “The Family Roe: An American Story”
Quinones, Sam: “The Least of Us”
Ramaswamy, Vivek: “Woke, Inc.”
Ribeiro, Sidarta: “The Oracle of Night”
Ricca, Brad: “True Raiders”
Rogen, Seth: “Yearbook”
Sancton, Julian: “Madhouse at the End of the Earth”
Shapiro, Melissa: “Piglet: The Unexpected Story”
Shum, Desmond: “Red Roulette”
Solnit, Rebecca: “Orwell’s Roses”
Weldon, Glen: “NPR’s Podcast StartUp Guide”
White, Gayle: “Jessup Reclamation”
Whitlock, Craig: “The Afghanistan Papers”
Will, George: “American Happiness and Discontents”
Woolever, Laurie: “Bourdain: The Definitive Oral Biography”
Zauner, Michelle: “Crying in H Mart”