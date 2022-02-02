TEAYS VALLEY — The Putnam County Library has released its list of new books acquired in January. For more information about library hours, branch locations, special events and different ways to borrow, visit https://putnam.lib.wv.us/
NEW FICTION JANUARY 2022
Adams, Sara Nisha: “The Reading List”
Adlakha, Sarah She: “Wouldn’t Change a Thin”
Akinmade Akerstrom, Lola: “In Every Mirror She’s Black”
Alsterdal, Tove: “We Know You Remember”
Archer, Jeffrey: “Over My Dead Body”
Bartz, Andrea: “We Were Never Here”
Bradford, Barbara Taylor: “A Man of Honor”
Brightwell, Emily: “Mrs. Jeffries, and the Midwinter Murders”
Brooks, Terry: “Child of Light”
Brown, Rita Mae: “Claws for Alarm”
Cameron, Stella: “The Playing Fields”
Coble, Colleen: “A Stranger Game”
Constantine, Liv: “The Stranger in the Mirror”
Cordova, Zoraida: “The Inheritance of Orquidea Divina”
Dugoni, Robert: “The World Played Chess”
Feeney, Alice: “Rock Paper Scissors”
Fergus, Jim: “Strongheart”
Ferguson, Sarah: “Her Heart for a Compass”
Frost, Jacqueline: “Slashing Through the Snow”
Gardner, Lisa: “One Step Too Far”
Gear, W. Michael: “Adrift”
George, Elizabeth: “Something to Hide”
Goldberg, Lee: “Gated Prey”
Hamilton, Glen Erik: “Island of Thieves”
Hannon, Irene: “Labyrinth of Lies”
Harris, Nathan: “The Sweetness of Water”
Heller, Miranda: “Cowley The Paper Palace”
Hooper, Kay: “Curse of Salem”
Horowitz, Anthony: “A Line To Kill”
Joella, Ethan: “A Little Hope”
Kearsley, Susanna: “The Vanished Days”
Kingsbury, Kate: “In Hot Water”
Koontz, Dean: “Quick Silver”
Krentz, Jayne Ann: “Lightning in a Mirror”
Leigh, Melinda: “Right Behind Her”
Levine, Laura: “Murder Gets a Makeover”
Martin, Kat: “The Last Goodnight”
Maynard, Joyce: “Count the Ways”
McHugh, Laura: “What’s Done In Darkness”
Meier, Leslie: “Halloween Party Murder”
Mizushima, Margaret: “Striking Range”
Monroe, Mary: “Mrs. Wiggins”
Mott, Jason: “Hell of a Book”
Osman, Richard: “The Man Who Died Twice”
Ozeki, Ruth: “The Book of Form and Emptiness”
Patterson, James: “The Horsewoman”
Patterson, James: “The Paris Detective”
Richards, Willa: “The Comfort of Monsters”
Steel, Danielle: “Flying Angels”
Steel, Danielle: “Invisible”
Wendig, Chuck: “The Book of Accidents”
White, Karen: “The Attic on Queen Street”
Woods, Stuart: “Criminal Mischief”
NEW NONFICTION JANUARY 2022
Brown, Kelly Williams: “Easy Crafts for the Insane”
Carlson, Tucker: “The Long Slide”
Clavin, Tom: “Lightning Down”
Copaken, Deborah: “Ladyparts”
Culatta, Richard: “Digital for Good”
Dover, Edward-Isaac: “Battle for the Soul”
Faber, Joanna: “How to Talk When Kids Won’t Listen”
Fauci, Anthony: “Fauci: Expect the Unexpected”
Gilpin, Elizabeth: “Stolen”
Goodall, Jane: “The Book of Hope”
Haig, Matt: “The Comfort Book”
Hauck, Liz: “Home Made”
Howard, Ron: “The Boys”
Kapur, Akash: “Better to Have Gone”
Kilmeade, Brian: “The President and the Freedom Fighter”
Kurczy, Stephen: “The Quiet Zone”
Lembke, M.D., Anna: “Dopamine Nation”
Mayer, Lee: “Design the Home You Love”
O’Connor, Sinead: “Rememberings”
Offerman, Nick: “Where the Deer and the Antelope Play”
Poor, Nigel: “This is Ear Hustle”
Raven, Catherine: “Fox & I”
Rhodes, Ben: “After the Fall”
Scales, Helen: “The Brilliant Abyss”
Sentilles, Sarah: “Stranger Care”
Shafrir, Doree: “Thanks for Waiting”
Smith, Benjamin: “The Dope”
Springsteen, Bruce: “Renegades: Born in the USA”
Talbot, David: “By the Light of Burning Dreams”
Trejo, Danny Trejo: “My Life of Crime, Redemption”
Turner, Dawn: “Three Girls from Bronzeville”
Vindman, Alexander: “Here, Right Matters”
White, Ronald: “Lincoln in Private”
Zukav, Gary: “Universal Human”