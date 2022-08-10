TEAYS VALLEY — The Putnam County Library has released its list of new books acquired in February. For more information about library hours, branch locations, special events and different ways to borrow, visit https://putnam.lib.wv.us/
New fiction july 2022
Baldacci, David: “The 6:20 Man”
Barton, Fiona: “Local Gone Missing”
Bentley, Don: “Zero Hour”
Berry, Steve: “The Omega Factor”
Brock, Kimberly: “The Lost Book of Eleanor Dare”
Brooks, Geraldine: “Horse”
Castillo, Linda: “The Hidden One”
Chiaverini, Jennifer: “Switchboard Soldiers”
Child, Lincoln: “Chrysalis”
Clarke, Lucy: “One of the Girls”
Emezi, Akwaeke: “You Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty”
Fajardo-Anstine, Kali: “Woman of Light”
Gentill, Sulari: “The Woman in the Library”
Gerritsen, Tess: “Listen to Me”
Giffin, Emily: “Meant to Be”
Guillory, Jasmine: “By the Book”
Hall, Alexis: “A Lady for a Duke”
Hatcher, Robin: “I’ll Be Seeing You”
Heltzel, Anne: “Just Like Mother”
Higgins, Kristan: “Out of the Clear Blue Sky”
Jackson, Lisa: “The Girl Who Survived”
Koontz, Dean: “The Big Dark Sky”
Korelitz, Jean: “Hanff The Latecomer”
Leary, Ann: “The Foundling”
Macomber, Debbie: “The Best is Yet to Come”
McTiernan, Dervla: “The Murder Rule”
Monaghan, Annabel: “Nora Goes Off Script”
Murphy, Nora: “The Favor”
Patterson, James: “Escape”
Patterson, James: “Shattered”
Pavone, Chris: “Two Nights in Lisbon”
Reichs, Kathy: “Cold Cold Bones”
Rose, Jeneva: “One of Us is Dead”
Schellman, Katharine: “Last Call at the Nightingale”
