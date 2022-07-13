The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

TEAYS VALLEY — The Putnam County Library has released its list of new books acquired in February. For more information about library hours, branch locations, special events and different ways to borrow, visit https://putnam.lib.wv.us/

New fiction June 2022

Armentrout, Jennifer: “The War of Two Queens”

Barclay, Linwood: “Take Your Breath Away”

Bessette, Alicia: “Smile Beach Murder”

Bohjalian, Chris: “The Lioness”

Brazier, Eliza: “Good Rich People”

Brown, Dale: “Countdown to Midnight”

Brown, Taylor: “Wingwalkers”

Burke, James: “Every Cloak Rolled in Blood”

Chaon, Dan: “Sleep Walk”

Chavez, Heather: “Blood Will Tell”

Cobb, May: “My Summer Darlings”

Dolan-Leach, Caite: “Dark Circles”

Garmus, Bonnie: “Lessons in Chemistry”

Graham, Heather: “Sound of Darkness”

Grisham, John: “Sparring Partners”

Harrow, Alix: “A Mirror Mended”

Hartnett, Annie: “Unlikely Animals”

Henry, Emily: “Book Lovers”

Hill, Edwin: “The Secrets We Share”

Kestrel, James: “Five Decembers”

Lauren, Christina: “Something Wilder”

Lustbader, Eric Van: “Omega Rules”

Mallery, Susan: “The Boardwalk Bookshop”

Manguso, Sarah: “Very Cold People”

McCulloch, Amy: “Breathless”

McKinty, Adrian: “The Island”

Michaels, Fern: “Secrets”

Miller, Linda Lael: “Country Born”

Morgan, Sarah: “House Summer”

Novic, Sara: “True Biz”

O’Leary, Beth: “The No-Show”

Oke, Janette: “Unfailing Love”

Palmer, Daniel: “My Wife is Missing”

Paretsky, Sara: “Overboard”

Richardson, Kim Michele: “The Book Woman’s Daughter”

Shree, Geetanjali: “Tomb of Sand”

Snelling, Lauraine: “A Time to Bloom”

Stanford, Claire: “Happy for You”

Straub, Emma: “This Time Tomorrow”

Weiner, Jennifer: “The Summer Place”

Woodward, M.P.: “The Handler”

New nonfiction June 2022

Barr, William: “One Damn Thing after Another”

Cohen, Deborah: “Last Call at the Hotel Imperial”

Ephron, Delia: “Left on Tenth: A Second Chance at Life”

Gates, Bill: “How to Prevent the Next Pandemic”

Gilbert, Melissa: “Back to the Prairie”

Maurer, Kevin: “Damn Lucky: One Man’s Courage”

Miles, Kathryn: “Trailed: One Woman’s Quest”

Millard, Candice: “River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, Betrayal”

Mohammed, Rahaf: “Rebel: My Escape from Saudi Arabia”

O’Reilly, Bill: “Killing the Killers”

Pace, Julie: “Jill: A Biography of the First Lady”

Streets, Annabel: “52 Ways to Walk”

Thomson, Keith: “Born To Be Hanged”

Voskamp, Ann: “Waymaker”

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.