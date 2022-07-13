TEAYS VALLEY — The Putnam County Library has released its list of new books acquired in February. For more information about library hours, branch locations, special events and different ways to borrow, visit https://putnam.lib.wv.us/
New fiction June 2022
Armentrout, Jennifer: “The War of Two Queens”
Barclay, Linwood: “Take Your Breath Away”
Bessette, Alicia: “Smile Beach Murder”
Bohjalian, Chris: “The Lioness”
Brazier, Eliza: “Good Rich People”
Brown, Dale: “Countdown to Midnight”
Brown, Taylor: “Wingwalkers”
Burke, James: “Every Cloak Rolled in Blood”
Chaon, Dan: “Sleep Walk”
Chavez, Heather: “Blood Will Tell”
Cobb, May: “My Summer Darlings”
Dolan-Leach, Caite: “Dark Circles”
Garmus, Bonnie: “Lessons in Chemistry”
Graham, Heather: “Sound of Darkness”
Grisham, John: “Sparring Partners”
Harrow, Alix: “A Mirror Mended”
Hartnett, Annie: “Unlikely Animals”
Henry, Emily: “Book Lovers”
Hill, Edwin: “The Secrets We Share”
Kestrel, James: “Five Decembers”
Lauren, Christina: “Something Wilder”
Lustbader, Eric Van: “Omega Rules”
Mallery, Susan: “The Boardwalk Bookshop”
Manguso, Sarah: “Very Cold People”
McCulloch, Amy: “Breathless”
McKinty, Adrian: “The Island”
Michaels, Fern: “Secrets”
Miller, Linda Lael: “Country Born”
Morgan, Sarah: “House Summer”
Novic, Sara: “True Biz”
O’Leary, Beth: “The No-Show”
Oke, Janette: “Unfailing Love”
Palmer, Daniel: “My Wife is Missing”
Paretsky, Sara: “Overboard”
Richardson, Kim Michele: “The Book Woman’s Daughter”
Shree, Geetanjali: “Tomb of Sand”
Snelling, Lauraine: “A Time to Bloom”
Stanford, Claire: “Happy for You”
Straub, Emma: “This Time Tomorrow”
Weiner, Jennifer: “The Summer Place”
Woodward, M.P.: “The Handler”
New nonfiction June 2022
Barr, William: “One Damn Thing after Another”
Cohen, Deborah: “Last Call at the Hotel Imperial”
Ephron, Delia: “Left on Tenth: A Second Chance at Life”
Gates, Bill: “How to Prevent the Next Pandemic”
Gilbert, Melissa: “Back to the Prairie”
Maurer, Kevin: “Damn Lucky: One Man’s Courage”
Miles, Kathryn: “Trailed: One Woman’s Quest”
Millard, Candice: “River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, Betrayal”
Mohammed, Rahaf: “Rebel: My Escape from Saudi Arabia”
O’Reilly, Bill: “Killing the Killers”
Pace, Julie: “Jill: A Biography of the First Lady”
