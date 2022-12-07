TEAYS VALLEY — The Putnam County Library has released its list of new books acquired in November. For more information about library hours, branch locations, special events and different ways to borrow, visit https://putnam.lib.wv.us/
New fiction November
Archer, Jeffrey: “Next in Line”
Atkinson, Kate: “Shrines of Gaiety”
Backman, Fredrik: “The Winners”
Child, Lee: “No Plan B”
Clipston, Amy: “Foundation of Love”
Cornwell, Patricia: “Livid”
Crais, Robert: “Racing the Light”
Dean, Will: “First Born”
Deveraux, Jude: “Thief of Fate”
Evanovich, Janet: “Going Rogue: Rise and Shine Twenty-Nine”
Flowers, Ashley: “All Good People Here”
Gould, Leslie: “Threads of Hope”
Gutierrez, Katie: “More Than You’ll Ever Know”
Hoover, Colleen: “It Starts With Us”
Macomber, Debbie: “The Christmas Spirit”
Mathews, Sarah: “All This Could Be Different”
Mayor, Archer: “Fall Guy”
McFarlane, Mhairi: “Mad About You”
O’Farrell, Maggie: “The Marriage Portrait”
Patterson, James: “Triple Cross”
Pook, Lizzie: “Moonlight and the Pearler’s Daughter”
Score, Lucy: “Things We Never Got Over”
New nonfiction November
Lynn, Robert Wood: “Mothman Apologia”
Reeves, Lauren: “…And Then You Die of Dysentery: Oregon Trail”
