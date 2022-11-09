TEAYS VALLEY — The Putnam County Library has released its list of new books acquired in October. For more information about library hours, branch locations, special events and different ways to borrow, visit https://putnam.lib.wv.us/
New Fiction October
Baldacci, David: “Long Shadows”
Box, C. J.: “Treasure State”
DeMille, Nelson: “The Maze”
Gray, Shelley Shepard: “An Amish Christmas Star”
Grisham, John: “The Boys from Biloxi”
Hilderbrand, Elin: “Endless Summer”
Kingsolver, Barbara: “Demon Copperhead”
Mallery, Susan: “Home Sweet Christmas”
Michaels, Fern: “Falling Stars”
Osman, Richard: “The Bullet that Missed”
Patterson, James: “The Twelve Topsy-Turvy, Very Messy Days of Christmas”
Perry, Anne: “A Truth to Lie For”
Peterson, Tracie: “Under the Starry Skies”
Picoult, Jodi: “Mad Honey”
Sandford, John: “Righteous Prey”
Sawyer, Kim Vogel: “Still My Forever”
Snelling, Lauraine: “The Florence Legacy”
Sparks, Nicholas: “Dreamland”
Steel, Danielle: “The High Notes”
Strout, Elizabeth: “Lucy by the Sea”
Thayne, RaeAnne: “All Is Bright”
Woods, Stuart: “Distant Thunder”
New nonfiction October
Hale, Kathleen: “Slenderman”
Johnston, Amy: “What Your Contractor Can’t Tell You”
