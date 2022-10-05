TEAYS VALLEY — The Putnam County Library has released its list of new books acquired in August. For more information about library hours, branch locations, special events and different ways to borrow, visit https://putnam.lib.wv.us/
New fiction September
Adlakha, Sarah: “Midnight on the Marne”
Barrett, Lorna: “Clause of Death”
Bell, David: “The Finalist”
Black, Lisa: “Red Flags”
Brady, Ali: “The Beach Trap”
Brown, Sandra: “Overkill”
Clipston, Amy: “Building a Future”
Delany, Vicki: “Murder Spills the Tea”
Dell’Antonia, KJ: “In her Boots”
Eason, Lynette: “Crossfire”
Feeney, Alice: “Daisy Darker”
Fisher, Suzanne Woods: “The Sweet Life”
Freeman, Brian: “I Remember You”
Green, George: “The Kingdoms of Savannah”
Irwin, Sophie: “A Lady’s Guide to Fortune Hunting”
Johansen, Iris: “Captive”
Johnson, Craig: “Hell and Back”
Johnson, Liz: “The Last Way Home”
Kellerman, Faye: “The Hunt”
King, Stephen: “Fairy Tale”
Kingsbury, Kate: “In Too Steep”
Krueger, William: “Kent Fox Creek”
McCall Smith, Alexander: “A Song of Comfortable Chairs”
