TEAYS VALLEY — The Putnam County Public Library has released its list of new books acquired in Septemeber.
More information about various ways to borrow materials from the library, branch information, or to see the calendar of events, visit https: “//putnam.lib.wv.us.
New fiction September 2021
Bailey, Anna: “Where the Truth Lies”
Block, Lawrence: “Collectibles”
Bostrom, Cheryl: “Sugar Birds”
Brunstetter, Wanda: “The Walnut Creek Wish”
Coes, Ben: “The Island”
Cooney, Caroline: “Before She Was Helen”
Davis, Krista: “The Diva Serves Forbidden Fruit”
Dye, Ginny: “Journey to Joy: “ March — August 1872”
Flynn, Vince: “Enemy at the Gates”
Frankel, Laurie: “One Two Three”
Gear, Kathleen: “The Ice Lion”
Hamilton, Laurell: “A Terrible Fall of Angels”
Hawkins, Paula: “A Slow Fire Burning”
Hillerman, Anne: “Stargazer”
Howard, Catherine: “56 Days”
Johansen, Iris: “High Stakes”
Johnson, Craig: “Daughter of the Morning Star”
Kellerman, Jonathan: “The Burning”
Krueger, William Kent: “Lightning Strike”
Kurian, Vera: “Never Saw Me Coming”
Lupika, Mike: “Stone’s Throw”
Mallery, Susan: “The Christmas Wedding Guest”
Michaels, Fern: “19 Yellow Moon Road”
Michaels, Fern: “Santa Cruise”
Miranda, Megan: “Such a Quiet Place”
Moreno-Garcia, Silvia: “Velvet was the Night”
Moriarty, Liane: “Apples Never Fall”
Muller, Marcia: “Ice and Stone”
Oates, Joyce Carol: “Breathe”
Perry, Anne: “A Darker Reality”
Powers, Richard: “Bewilderment”
Punke, Michael: “Ridgeline”
Robb, J.D.: “Forgotten in Death”
Rooney, Sally: “Beautiful World, Where Are You”
Siegal, Nina: “You’ll Thank Me for This”
Sparks, Nicholas: “The Wish”
Starler, Brina: “Anne of Manhattan”
Sweeney-Baird, Christina: “The End of Men”
Thomas, Jodi: “Picnic in Someday Valley”
Whitehead, Colson: “Harlem Shuffle”
Williams, Tia: “Seven Days in June”
New nonfiction September 2021
Anderson, Heather: “Mud, Rocks, Blazes: Letting Go on the Appalachian Trail”
Ballou, Emily: “Sincerely, Your Autistic Child”
Barbarisi, Daniel: “Chasing the Thrill”
Biden, Hunter: “Beautiful Things”
Candlin, Alison: “The Backyard Homesteader”
Carpenter, Hope: “The Most Beautiful Disaster: A Traveler’s Guide”
D’Anieri, Philip: “The Appalachian Trail”
Douglas, Deborah: “U.S. Civil Rights Trail”
Ducharme, Jamie Big Vape: “The Incendiary Rise of Juul”
Ellenberg, Jordan: “Shape”
Ford, Ashley C.: “Somebody’s Daughter”
Grover, Tim W1nning: “The Unforgiving Race to Greatness”
Hazard, Rowland: “Talking Back: How to Overcome Chronic Back Pain”
Keefe, Patrick: “Empire of Pain”
King, Billie Jean: “All In”
Lawrence, Anne: “On Dark and Bloody Ground”
Manuel, Ian: “My Time Will Come”
Matthews, Chris: “This Country”
Rodenberg, Shawna: “Kin: A Memoir”
Webb, Barb: “Getting Baked”