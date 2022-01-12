WINFIELD — The Putnam County Master Gardener Association will take orders through Feb. 28 for its annual fruit tree fundraiser.
Apple, pear, peach, plum and crabapple varieties are available. A list of available trees is located at the Putnam County Master Gardeners Face Book page.
The public is invited to be a part of a bulk order with the Master Gardeners for trees from Adams County Nursery, Inc. in Pennsylvania.
Depending on the group order size, shipping, royalties, etc., tree prices typically range from $14 to $21 each. An additional donation of $4 per tree will be collected to help fund various community projects by the association.
Price breaks, premium charges, disease resistant varieties, rootstocks (which determine tree size) and pollination considerations are located at the company’s website, www.acnursery.com/acn_trees.php, or can be discussed with Master Gardener representative Sherry Wells.
