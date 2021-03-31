A Putnam County native has written and published her fifth book, and this one celebrates her upbringing in her rural hometown.
Barbara A. Whittington’s “A Girl from Hometown, West Virginia Essays and Poems,” was recently released on Amazon.
The award-winning author’s stories have appeared in The Christian Science Monitor, Cat Fancy Magazine, Woman’s World Magazine, World Writer’s Magazine Issue #4 — UK, The Charleston Gazette, and The Plain Dealer- Cleveland, Dayton Journal Herald, and broadcast on NPR by BBC.
A tribute to the author Erma Bombeck is included in this collection. Through their correspondence, the well-known author encouraged Whittington to continue to write, according to a news release.
The author’s work includes the novels “Vada Faith,” set in the fictional town of Shady Creek, West Virginia, and a mystery, “Missing: Sweet Baby James,” which continues the story of Vada Faith and her family of Shady Creek.
Whittington hails from the Putnam County pioneer families of Captain Philip Null, who fought in the Revolutionary War, and her great-grandfather, George Washington Smith, who fought for the Union in the Civil War.
The author, who now lives in Ohio, speaks at book clubs, libraries, and other events. For more information, email barbwhitti@aol.com with “books” in the subject line.