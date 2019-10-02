The following property transfers worth $75,000 or more were recorded Putnam County between Sept. 19 and 26, 2019:
Jack D. Chapman to Samantha D. Craig. Lot, Scott District, $140,000.
KT&T Enterprise LLC to Danna L. Taylor. Lot, Nitro, $80,000.
James E. Hailey to Matthew E. and Maggie B. Harper. Lot, Poca, $159,500.
Angela Berry to Karen L. and Earnest L. Stevens III. Lot, Curry District, $75,000.
Robin Lynn Thomas and Kelly Ann Arbaugh to Kathy L. Hammack. Lot, Scott District, $207,000.
Avid Neil Cawley and Ramona Lockwood to Roderick Lee Boggs. Lot, Poca, $82,500.
Terri Gould to William E. Jr. and Sandra J. Handley. Lot, Scott District, $282,000.
John Lynn Summers to AB Contracting Inc. Lot, Scott District, $305,000.
Kelly Dawn Bowling to Michael K. Flowers. Lot, Scott District, $79,500.
GL Equities LLC to MAT Equities LLC. Lot, Scott District, $400,000.
Douglas L. McComas, Kathryn J. Johnson, Michael G. McComas and John C. McComas to Charles A. and Kayla R. Craigo. Lot, Poca, $154,900.
Christopher D. York, et al., to James H. Hailey. Lot, Scott District, $160,000.
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Putnam County between Sept. 19 and 26, 2019:
Stephen Michael Craffey, 36, and Jessica Daune Lewis, 34, both of Winfield
Paul John Mangini, 40, of Scott Depot and Katherine Maria Criniti, 30, of Hurricane
Dustin Eric Donohoe, 29, of Winfield and Haley Alexa Trail, 26, of Cross Lanes
Terry Dwayne Garrison, 43, and Shayla Lynn Davis, 27, both of Buffalo
Bryan Eugene Cox, 38, and Danielle Nicole Cox, 37, both of Red House
Ernest Oren Cochran Jr., 51, of Red House and Celia Darlene Prouse, 48, of Hometown
Brent Matthew Jarrett, 29, and Victoria Danielle Smith, 25, both of Winfield
Charles Travis Winter, 24, and Katelyn Dawn Powers, 26, both of Winfield
William Russell Tenney Jr., 35, and Taylor Ruth Young, 23, both of Hurricane.
Mitchell Glen Perry, 22, and Karen Rose Ball, 18, both of Nitro.
David Lee Walls, 78, of Hurricane and Bonnie Sue Lykens, 67, of Belle.