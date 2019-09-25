The following property transfers worth $75,000 or more were recorded Putnam County between Sept. 12 and 19:
Charles G. Mathews to Steven R. and Christina R. Nelson. Lot, Scott District, $217,000.
Michael and Melissa Ramsey to Marc C. and Brittany K. Black. Lot, Hurricane, $365,000.
Jack E. and Paulette Elam to Jessica M. and Jerry W. Baisden II. Lot, Teays Valley, $292,500.
Virgil F. and Carolyn S. Rice to Aaron J. and Emily R. Bowles. Lot, Scott District, $215,900.
Timothy Scott and Silvia Gabriela Wylie to Drew R. and Hana L. Kesler. Lot, Scott District, $536,000.
Robbie D. and Lori A. Briscoe to Patrick and Amanda Fernandez. Lot, Scott District, $190,000.
Thomas S. Sowers to Matthew and Monica L. Vance. Lot, Poca, $128,000.
Larry E. and Mona L. Wandling to William R. and Tammy N. Barthelmess. Lot, Scott District, $209,900.
Nancy N. and Michael Douglas Parsons to William J. and Joyce J. Henson. Lot, Scott District, $229,900.
Shanna L. and Scott A. Wintz to Autumn McCallister. Lot, Curry District, $152,000.
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Putnam County between Sept. 12 and 19:
Joshua Edward Morgan, 28, and Lakin Elizabeth Keeney, 25, both of Frazier’s Bottom.
Jamie Scott Rutherford, 41, of Ona and Ronda Lyn Sergent, 41, of Hurricane.
Dakota Zachary Newman, 31, and Taylor Dawn Lilly, 24, both of Hurricane.
Johnny Wayne Lovejoy , 50, and Lisa Gail Burke, 54, of Winfield.
Joshua Michael Knox, 38, and Brittany Elizabeth Miller, 34, both of Nitro.
James Arthur Mullins, 68, and Teresa Lynn Yutzy, 58, both of Hurricane.
Chad Austin Bird, 30, and Carrie Louise Easter, 24, both of Hurricane.
Jason Edward Litton, 42, and Marie Nichole Thornton, 34, both of Hurricane.
Sean Allen Barnett, 46, and Angela Dawn Reedy, 46, both of Hurricane.
Herman Wesley Barrett, 24, and Crystal Lynn Young, 26, both of Winfield.
Brandon Lee Rinehart, 30, and Brittany Nicole Williams, 28, both of Hurricane.
Joshua Matthew Stepp, 35, and Ashley Ann Wilson, 26, both of Scott Depot.Divorces
The Putnam County divorces were not available by press time.