TEAYS VALLEY — The Putnam County Parks and Recreation Commission Board of Directors has officially announced an appointment of two new co-directors, Ashley Deal and Justin Williams, on November 11.
In the past few years, a lot of improvements have occurred under the supervision of the Parks’ previous director Jarrod Dean, including expansion and multiple upgrades to the Valley Park and building of a new Conference Center. The Valley Park has become the center of activity for many residents. The new team of co-directors is planning to stay on course.
“I am looking forward to this opportunity to keep serving the community,” said Williams, who previously acted as finance manager for the commission. He said there is a lot planned to keep improving.
Deal, who previously served as the Park’s events and marketing coordinator, said they hope to create a “place for people to enjoy themselves and make memories.
“Our goal is to implement more community programming for children and adults such as camps and events that partner with various causes,” Deal said.
She also mentioned that they would like to bring focus to the newest aspect — the Commons Marketplace — which is a year round indoor market where local artisans can offer their goods to the public. So far, there are 10 local businesses presented at the Commons Marketplace — Happy Belly Foods, Valley Sports, So-Kai Clubhouse, Ricardina Jewelry, Teresa Gail Designs, The Doodlin’ Roo, Taste of Country Candles, Alexander Reann, Apple Pie Embroidery and Take Me Home.
Some of the future projects include developing an amphitheater, as well as bringing more recreational opportunities to places on the north side of Putnam County like Hometown Park and Ester and Norman walking trail.
Valley Park Upcoming Events Highlights:
- Dec. 6, 6-8 p.m.: Putnam County Christmas Tree lighting with Santa, “Frozen” and “Nightmare Before Christmas” characters. Enjoy caroling from the Hurricane Civic Chorus, Live Nativity from the Word of Light Church and Christmas lights display throughout the park.
- Dec. 2-20: Putnam County Christmas Tree Showcase. View trees decorated by local businesses and organizations. This year’s theme is “Christmas movies.” Vote for the best tree and purchase raffle tickets to win your favorite. A reception to announce the winner will be at 6 p.m. on Dec. 20.
- Dec. 31: Roaring 2020 New Year’s Eve Party. A 1920s-themed event with drinks, food, photo booth and prizes.
For more information about the upcoming events, call the Putnam County Parks and Recreation Commission at 304-562-0518.