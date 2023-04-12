The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Caleb Samples

Lifelong Putnam County resident Caleb Samples has been awarded the Fruth Pharmacy 2022 Rising Star Award.

Samples began his career at Fruth Pharmacy in 2016 as an intern during his studies at Marshall University School of Pharmacy. Upon his graduation in 2020, he was hired as a full-time pharmacist for Fruth Pharmacy, spending most of his time in the Ironton, Ohio, store.

