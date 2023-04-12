Lifelong Putnam County resident Caleb Samples has been awarded the Fruth Pharmacy 2022 Rising Star Award.
Samples began his career at Fruth Pharmacy in 2016 as an intern during his studies at Marshall University School of Pharmacy. Upon his graduation in 2020, he was hired as a full-time pharmacist for Fruth Pharmacy, spending most of his time in the Ironton, Ohio, store.
Samples has won competitions and scholarships and was also featured alongside other Fruth pharmacists in Pharmacy Today magazine. Fruth held a competition named “Find the Money” where team members throughout the chain had an opportunity to win prizes.
The competition challenged team members to send in ideas identifying ways to save money and time. Samples won that competition by suggesting a model in which remote work be utilized to lessen the burden of daily tasks, allowing pharmacy staff more time to directly care for patients.
Samples, however, gives all credit for his success to his mentors. “Fruth really went above and beyond training me to be a pharmacist,” he said in a release. “I began my career as COVID was hitting our area, an overwhelming time to be a health-care worker. I learned so much about the care a pharmacist can provide as I worked alongside the leadership team testing patients and giving reassurance. As we are now exiting the pandemic phase, it is nice to look back and realize how much we helped West Virginia as a company. I don’t know anywhere else I would have had the opportunity to work alongside the leadership team testing patients for COVID in a parking lot. I take great pride and joy working for a local company who cares about this area and people as much as I do.”
“It is evident to see why Caleb was chosen as our Rising Star,” Fruth Pharmacy President Lynne Fruth said in the release. “Caleb has many accomplishments under his belt since his start here. We are so proud to have him as part of our Fruth team. He has done such a wonderful job and has recently been promoted as manager at our Central Fill location.”
In business since 1952, Fruth Pharmacy is a family-owned company serving West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky.
