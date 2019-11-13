WASHINGTON — The Putnam Public Service District in Scott Depot will receive $860,000 to make sewer service improvements needed to support a state-of-the-art service and parts center for high-end commercial and vocational trucks.
The grant, to be matched with $215,000 in local funds, is expected to help create 20 jobs, retain 20 jobs, and generate $5 million in private investment. This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Regional Intergovernmental Council.
The Putnam PSD grant is part of more than $7 million announced by the US Secretary of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration to develop infrastructure needed for business growth and workforce training programs in the state of West Virginia.
The grants, some of which are located in or are near Tax Cuts and Jobs Act designated Opportunity Zones or funded under the Assistance to Coal Communities (ACC) initiative, will be matched with $4.4 million in local, state, and other federal funding. These grants are expected to help create or retain more than 1,200 jobs, and spur $380 million in private investment.
“President Trump promised to end the war on coal and to support Americans living in coal communities, and the Department of Commerce is helping make good on that promise,” U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said in a news release. “These grants will create new jobs and industries in West Virginia, in addition to supporting a new $360 million investment in the state’s coal industry.”
U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Dr. John Fleming said the grant winners are to be congratulated for their focus and commitment to strengthening their communities.
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said the grants will retain and create hundreds of jobs in the state and should also lead to business investments from the private sector.
“I am glad to see that the Economic Development Administration (EDA) is supporting West Virginia by investing in our regional economies and infrastructure which is essential to creating good paying jobs, boosting economic development and improving the lives of all residents and businesses across West Virginia,” Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said in the news release. “I truly believe West Virginians are the most dedicated and hardworking individuals and through these investments that create jobs, our people will be able to prove it. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to fight for federal funding that strengthens and diversifies our economy, and supports West Virginians and their goals.”
“Improving our economy, revitalizing communities, and creating opportunities for West Virginians has been a top priority of mine since day one,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and chairman of the Senate EPW Transportation and Infrastructure subcommittee. “That’s exactly why after just two months of being a United States Senator, I made it a priority to meet directly with EDA leadership to encourage them to invest in West Virginia — specifically focusing on projects that spur economic growth. My position on the Senate Appropriations Committee and my chairmanship on the EPW Transportation and Infrastructure subcommittee have allowed me the opportunity to deliver real and tangible results for West Virginians, and today’s announcement is a perfect example of this. I’m proud to have Assistant Secretary Dr. Fleming with me today in West Virginia to announce this important funding that will provide much-needed support to projects in every corner of West Virginia, and I look forward to continuing our efforts together to make West Virginia the best place to live and work.”