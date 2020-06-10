HURRICANE — The Putnam County Republican Club approved a resolution on June 3 that expresses disbelief and sorrow that the life of George Floyd was taken from him while in the custody of law enforcement.
Putnam County Republican Club president Tony Hodge said the resolution makes it clear that the sanctity of life applies to people of all skin colors and the acts against George Floyd are absolutely intolerable.
“By adopting this resolution our members seek to express deep sorrow that the life of George Floyd was taken from him. We strongly condemn the actions taken against George Floyd in Minneapolis,” Hodge said.
The resolution states that the unrest in the aftermath of Floyd’s death must be recognized as a call to the American people to affirm the value of each and every life.
The resolution also states that the PCRC recognizes the professionalism of most law enforcement officers, but condemns the acts of the four officers involved in Floyd’s death.
“The members of the PCRC have great respect for our law enforcement officers and we recognize that most of them perform their duties at the highest levels of professionalism. The four officers in Minneapolis do not represent the majority of law enforcement officers who serve their communities honorably,” Hodge said.
The resolution calls for “peaceful unification efforts that draw attention to resolving circumstances that lead to intolerable acts of violence against anyone based on the color of their skin.”
“Our members wanted to send a message of unity to our community that we value the lives of black citizens and that we believe every American citizen should have an equal right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” Hodge concluded.
The resolution is the first of its kind in the history of the organization.