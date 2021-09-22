CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Education’s Office of Technical and Adult Education had its 25th annual Adult Education Awards Ceremony last week and named Adam Edens, Putnam County Adult Learning Center, as an Adult Education Student of the Year — one of only two in the state.
West Virginia native and America’s Got Talent winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. made a surprise appearance to present student awards and share a message of hope and perseverance. The singer/songwriter used his COVID-19 downtime to earn his high school equivalency last year. Following the ceremony, a room divider was removed revealing Murphy’s orchestra, and he performed a concert to recognize those honored and those participating in the adult education program.
Six students were honored in the following categories:
Adult Education Student of the Year
Adam Edens, Putnam County Adult Learning Center
Gabrielle Washington, Mineral County Adult Education
SPOKES (Strategic Planning in Occupational Knowledge for Employment and Success) Student of the Year
Laura “Chelle” Ferguson, Jefferson County SPOKES
Sandra Glover, Marion County SPOKES
ESL (English as Second Language) Student of the Year
Solomon Asfha, Hardy County ESL
Afaf Akil, Kanawha County/Garnet Career Center ESL
Additionally, 35 counties were recognized and granted awards for performance, innovation, facility enhancement and academic success. A full list of award winners can be found here.
“It is so important to take time to recognize our students and counties who are dedicated to fostering productive employment, personal and family growth and dignity for adult learners,” Mendy Marshall, director of the Office of Adult Education, said in a news release. “These students are non-traditional learners who may have not had good k-12 experiences and have had to work much harder to achieve their goals. Landau is one example of how hard work and dedication can change someone’s life for the better. We are tremendously proud of their efforts, and we look forward to all they accomplish in the future.”
To learn more about the Office of Adult Education, or to explore adult education programs throughout the state, visit http://wvadulted.com or call the hotline at 800-642-2670.
