HURRICANE — At a special ceremony on July 30, when Putnam County Chamber of Commerce president Ashley Alford Glance announced the winner of the 2020 Mayo Lester Community Service Award, she felt proud.
Proud and confident that the Chamber had selected the right person to receive the prestigious award.
“I was excited to announce Grace Randolph as the winner of the community service award because Grace is well known for her kindness,” Alford Glance states. “Grace is always the first to volunteer to serve in the community, whether it is for a large community event or for a local blood drive. She has helped out so many organizations in the area in so many ways.”
Randolph was both humbled and honored to receive the award.
“I was absolutely speechless when my name was called,” Randolph recalls, “because I never considered my involvement in the community as significant as that of so many previous award recipients. I am humbled and honored to be in the company of so many people who have inspired me.”
Inspiring award recipients include her late husband, Roger Randolph, who himself received the Mayo Lester Community Service Award in 2014.
“With Roger’s involvement in so many professional and civic activities, I was always by his side in support,” Randolph recollects. “For over 45 years, we were both believers in giving back to Putnam County and to West Virginia, two places that have given us so much in return.”
Randolph’s belief in working hard, giving back, and serving her community was formed during her childhood in Lowell, Ohio, where she was one of 13 children growing up on a farm.
“Life was challenging living on a farm, and farming was how we made our living,” she recounts. “We didn’t have much, but we had each other.”
Randolph adds, “At a young age, I was taught that hard work was necessary for success.”
So work hard, she did. In addition to her family responsibilities and farm chores, Randolph attended school. Her first four years of school took place in a one-room schoolhouse, where many of her fellow students were also her siblings.
Following graduation from Fort Fry High in 1960, Randolph took bookkeeping classes at night to further her education.
“Then on June 18, 1966, I married the love of my life, Roger Randolph,” she says. “In 1972, we moved to Putnam County.”
At that time, Putnam County was still mostly farm land, according to Randolph.
While raising their four children, the Randolphs decided to start their own company in their basement.
“We started Randolph Engineering Co. in 1976, and it was quite a learning experience for the two of us and our young family,” Randolph remembers. “As vice president and office manager, my primary responsibilities were the bookkeeping and the day-to-day operations of a full-service engineering firm.”
Alford Glance chimes in: “Over the years Roger and Grace’s company grew to be a successful, innovative, and award-winning engineering firm in Putnam County.”
Along with their success, the Randolphs shared a vision to give back to their adopted community.
One way they did so was by becoming founding members of the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce in February 1979. Both Roger and Grace Randolph served on the Chamber Board of Directors at various times and both were active participants in all Chamber activities.
“Over the years, I have been involved with NOW (Network of Women), an organization within the Chamber that helps organize blood drives, the annual golf tournament, and the annual Chamber dinners.”
One of the founding members of the Chamber along with the Randolphs was Mayo Lester. Lester was the first chairman of the Chamber, and it was after him that the coveted community service award was named.
“The Mayo Lester award is given annually to an individual who has excelled in community service in Putnam County,” Alford Glance explains. “The Chamber recognizes individuals who are personally involved in local or countywide improvement projects, actively participate in community organizations, support community projects and/or organizations, lead by example in donating time, energy, and resources, and who make sacrifices for a community organization or project.”
She adds, “It was obvious to the Chamber that Grace Randolph has all of the attributes of a community servant and fully deserves this award.”
Over the years, Randolph has championed various community organizations, including Backpack Buddies and Midland Trail Friends of NRA, the latter of which supports many youth programs and activities in West Virginia, such as Boy Scouts of America, archery and 4-H programs, and Youth Day in Eleanor.
Although Grace Randolph has been officially recognized by the Putnam Chamber of Commerce for her many years of community service, she does not view her work as finished. As a grandmother of five and a great-grandma to three, she could choose to relax and enjoy her golden years at her farm in Braxton County.
Instead, she keeps giving back.
“I feel it is both my privilege and my responsibility as a citizen of this beautiful county to give back and to do my part in helping to make Putnam County the place people talk about, visit, and want to live.