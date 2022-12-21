The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

In a surprise announcement at Buffalo High School, Courtney Luikart was named the winner of the 2022 Citizens Bank of West Virginia Emerging Leaders Scholarship to Davis & Elkins College. Participating in the ceremony are, from left, President & CEO of Citizens Bank Nathaniel S. Bonnell, Luikart’s parents Tanya and Dale Luikart, Courtney Luikart, D&E President Chris A. Wood, Emerging Leaders inaugural winner Sidney Megna, D&E Executive Vice President Dr. Rosemary Thomas and D&E Branding & Marketing Coordinator Ryann Moore.

 Submitted photo

BUFFALO, W.Va. — Cheers and applause, along with a few tears of joy, filled the Buffalo High School gymnasium when the announcement was made Friday. Courtney Luikart was chosen the winner of the Citizens Bank of West Virginia Emerging Leaders Scholarship to Davis & Elkins College — a full, four-year scholarship that includes tuition, room and board valued at approximately $160,000.

Luikart is the second recipient of the scholarship. While the announcement of Luikart’s selection was a surprise to her, that wasn’t the case for her parents, Dale and Tanya Luikart, Putnam County Superintendent of Schools John G. Hudson and Buffalo High School Principal Shawn Wheeler, who all played a part in secretly bringing the ceremony together. It was more than a private in-school event. Representatives from Davis & Elkins College and Citizens Bank of West Virginia led the ceremony and a crew from WDTV captured it all on film.

