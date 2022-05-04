MORGANTOWN — Mason Dixon Junior Rifle Club hosted the 2021-2022 West Virginia State Junior Olympic rifle selection matches in December at the West Virginia University rifle range. These matches in both air rifle and smallbore disciplines offered young shooters from across West Virginia a singular opportunity to earn invitations to compete in the national championship match this spring. Earning the invitation to compete in the USA Shooting Junior Olympic National Championships is the annual goal of the best young rifle athletes in our nation.
Among the 18 athletes who competed in the state Junior Olympics, seven Mason Dixon Junior Rifle Team members took to the line for the air rifle and smallbore relays. Many of these young athletes were participating in their first state Junior Olympics match for both air rifle and smallbore — after only being able to participate in an air rifle relay due to pandemic restrictions in 2020.
Additionally, other West Virginia junior rifle athletes who currently compete at the collegiate level returned to Morgantown for the state championship matches. Erin Ballard (Reedsville, West Virginia) who currently is a sophomore at Georgia Southern University won gold medals for both disciplines in women’s competition and secured her invitation to the national match this month. Lauren Cox (Core, West Virginia), a sophomore attending West Virginia University and Jessica Gregory (Morgantown), a 10th-grader at Morgantown High School placed 2nd and 3rd on both rifles in women’s competition, earning them two silver and two bronze medals, respectively.
Bryce Ward (Hurricane), a junior at Morehead State University won gold for air rifle, Derek Keiser (Vienna, West Virginia), a sophomore at The Ohio State University won silver, and Jacob Wisman (Independence, West Virginia) a 10th-grader at East Fairmont High School won bronze. All three of the men’s air rifle medalists fired above the automatic qualifying score, securing their invitations for the air rifle discipline, along with Grant Kimberling (Scott Depot), a senior at Hurricane High School. In smallbore, Derek Keiser and Bryce Ward won gold and silver respectively with automatic qualifying scores and Jacob Wisman won bronze.
After all state-qualifying matches were completed at the end of February, USA Shooting reviewed all of the scores fired by juniors across the United States, and extended invitations to juniors based on age, scores, and range availability to give as many young athletes the opportunity to participate in the matches as possible. In addition to those who automatically qualified, Jacob Wisman earned a first-round invitation on smallbore and Everett Smith of Keyser, West Virginia, earned a first-round invitation for air rifle. These young rifle competitors have been training for years in an effort to earn these invitations to compete shoulder-to-shoulder with the best junior air rifle and smallbore rifle shooters in the nation.
The National Junior Olympic program hosts competitions year-round and throughout the country, making it accessible for all interested juniors. Junior shooters can participate in state qualifier competitions sanctioned by USA Shooting for the chance to receive an invitation to shoot at the National Junior Olympic Championships hosted by USA Shooting. The National Junior Olympic Rifle & Pistol program runs from fall to early spring, with the NJOSC usually held in April or May. Hillsdale College in Hillsdale, Michigan, will host the National Junior Olympic Rifle Championship matches from May 11-15 this year.
The program serves as a crucial element of the pipeline development system in promoting the shooting sports. Goals of the Junior Olympic program are to provide national competitive experience for future development and to appoint the top finishers to the National Junior Team.