HURRICANE — Rotary District Governor Jim Ferguson inducted new officers for the Putnam club during a picnic at Valley Park in Hurricane on June 25.
President for 2019-20 is Jarrod Dean, who is executive director of Putnam Parks & Recreation. Kelli Steele Dailey will serve as treasurer in the coming year, and Chuck Nuckles will take on duties as secretary.
Ferguson will be the last district governor for southern West Virginia. In 2019-20 the district will merge with RI District 7540 (which includes northern West Virginia except for eight counties in the eastern panhandle of the state). Shari C. Messinger will be the district governor for the new RI District 7545.
Ferguson's home club is Bluefield. Messinger is a member of Barboursville Rotary.
At the July 2 meeting, new president Dean addressed his club as the keynote speaker. Here is a synopsis of his talk, courtesy of Rotarian Sam Sentelle:
Jarrod Dean began his first meeting as club president this morning with a call for community service through business and professional friendship in Rotary.
"We have 1.2 million members in 35,000 clubs around the world," he said."Together, we have opportunity to work for a better world, from literacy and peace to water and health.
"We're all in this together," said Dean, "but we're all busy. We are all pushed for time."
Dean knows the value of time: Since becoming executive director for Putnam Parks & Recreation less than three years ago, he has managed a $15 million renovation of Valley Park in Teays Valley.
This includes construction of a 30,000-square-foot convention center and extensive upgrades to the Waves of Fun water park.
There is a new playground for kids, a green space for community events, new tennis courts and three new ballfields.
These improvements have come about through community support, and through a "tax increment financing" grant obtained by the County Commission. A TIF grant supports loan repayments through property value increases due to those improvements, not by increases in present assessments.
"A lot of people think Rotary is an 'old-people's group,'" said Dean. "We've got to change the culture.
"Our own Rotary club includes people of all ages, religions, genders, and political persuasions," said the new club president.
"We need to get out into the community more and focus on service to make a better community through active leadership.
"Our primary motto is 'Service Above Self.' And our second motto is 'They profit most who serve best.'"
Dean cited a construction project presently underway in the Eleanor park, and volunteer assistance with the Putnam County Fair as examples of community outreach by the club.
Dean encouraged participation in the Rotary Foundation,. which supports international service projects.
"We support our world community," he said, "and the money then comes back to us to support our own local projects."