Putnam Rotary members are pictured with some of the infant goods they collected for United Way’s Day of Caring. Pictured with part of the donations, from left, are Ryan Ramey (Putnam County Bank), Amanda Ramey (City of Hurricane), Kim Riddle (Rotary President), Kathie Crouse (President, WV Home Educators), Cynthia Farley (President, Putnam Board of Health), Dr. Joe Kenaston (Pastor, Forrest Burdette UMC), Charles Nuckles, Jr. (City National Bank), Scott Peters (Family Care Health), Tom Midkiff (State Farm), Dr. Ellis Conley (WV United Methodist Annual Conference), Heather Davis (EXP Realty), Dr. Sam Sentelle (President, Putnam Aging).
Putnam Rotarians joined the United Way “Day of Caring” with two projects this year.
On Saturday, Oct. 16, volunteers will join with local club members to repair and paint playground equipment at Hurricane City Park. The project scheduled earlier had been moved to mid-October due to weather.
“Painting goes better when it’s not raining,” Amanda Ramey told the group.
Rotary also sponsored a drive to collect infant goods for a second community service project.
The Day of Caring sponsored by United Way is in its 16th year of matching volunteers, civic clubs and businesses with community service projects. Participation this year included 600 volunteers with 70 businesses and organizations in the five-county area served by United Way of Central West Virginia.
Due to the pandemic, several projects this year were conducted virtually.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.