HURRICNE — Rotary President Brandon Porter last week announced four scholarship grants for Putnam students.
Kayleigh Hayzlett, a Buffalo graduate, will be working toward a degree in nursing at Marshall University, while Paige Morris from Winfield High will receive help toward a degree in exercise physiology at West Virginia University.
Rotary scholarships for nursing studies also were awarded to Hurricane High graduates Desirae Tucker and Jodi Wright. Tucker will attend BridgeValley Community & Technical College, and Wright will go to WVU.
The four students from the Class of 2021 join the ranks of more than two dozen Putnam scholars who have received scholarships through Rotary. Several have won a scholarships in multiple years, according to a news release from Putnam Rotary.
Students who qualify for scholarships must be residents of Putnam County who plan to attend a college or school in the state. Members of a Rotary family are not eligible.
Applicants are required to submit transcripts of grades and college aptitude test scores. A letter of recommendation and an essay on citizenship are required.
Evidence of community service is expected.
The Rotary club works with school counselors to advise students of the scholarship opportunities and to encourage them to apply.
“We want to congratulate the winners,” President Porter told Putnam Rotarians at a recent meeting. “All four winners have demonstrated hard work and determination. They all believe in giving back to their community.”