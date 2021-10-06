The following is a synopsis of the Putnam County Rotary Club meeting of Tuesday, Sept. 21. The Putnam County Rotary Club meets at 8 a.m. on Tuesdays as announced at Area 34 in Hurricane. For more information, visit www.putnamrotary.com.
Three new members took the traditional community service pledge and joined the ranks of Putnam Rotary this morning. Heather Davis, Dr. Joe Kenaston and Ryan Ramey all have been active in local club activities for several weeks.
Realtor Heather Davis teams with spouse John Davis as a sales representative and broker with eXp Realty. When not helping families find homes in the area, the couple and their five children share outdoor activities including mountain hiking, kayaking, rock climbing and camping. The Davis family is at home in Hurricane. Heather was sponsored for membership by Ashley Alford Glance.
Dr. Joe S. Kenaston, the senior pastor for Forrest Burdette United Methodist Church, has served as a district superintendent and dean of the cabinet for the West Virginia United Methodist Annual Conference. He has pastored churches in Lewisburg, Wayside in Vienna, and Christ Church in Charleston. After graduation from West Virginia Wesleyan magna cum laude, Kenaston ministered four years in Manchester, England. He holds a doctorate of divinity from Southern Methodist University. Kenaston and spouse Judi Modlin Kenaston are natives of Huntington. They have three grown children. He has been active in Rotary for 20 years. He was sponsored for membership in Putnam Rotary by Dr. Ellis Conley.
Ryan Ramey is a commercial loan administrator for Putnam County Bank. A Marshall University graduate, he has worked in several social services positions. He has served as a statewide youth coordinator for Family Advocacy, Support and Training, a project sponsored by Legal Aid of West Virginia. He resides in Hurricane with spouse Amanda Smith Ramey and their son. Bryan was sponsored for Rotary membership by Amanda Ramey.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.