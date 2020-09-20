WINFIELD — As Putnam County students continue remote learning this week as a result of an orange designation on the state’s school alert system map, the school district has added another layer of support for families trying to navigate the technological aspects of learning from home.
Just as the county learned on Sept. 12 that it would remain remote for the second week of the new school year, Putnam County Schools announced that it had created the PCS Technology Support Hotline, which was set to go live on Sept. 14.
The hotline was established to address questions that arise regarding use of devices and for assistance with Schoology. This service is available from 4:30 until 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday by calling 304-586-4946.
In addition to remote learning, Putnam County Schools are also not allowed to compete nor have contact practices in any sports this week.
Putnam students are joined by public and private school students in Kanawha, Monongalia, Fayette, Logan, Mingo and Monroe counties in this second week of remote-only instruction following the release Saturday of the state’s color-coded school reopening map.
Meanwhile, students in Boone County, who were cleared for in-person learning last week when the school year began statewide, are likewise barred from the classroom this week.
Those counties were all orange on the map, with the exception of Monongalia, which remained red.
In Boone, about 27% of all households lack broadband internet that could help with distance education, according to U.S. Education Department data. These households without access may include some who don’t have children.
Of the state’s 55 county school systems, 47 were allowed to continue teaching students in-person. West Virginia has the fastest rate of COVID-19 spread in the nation, though it’s unclear how much that is due to, or will be exacerbated by, schools reopening.
Gov. Jim Justice hasn’t used the color-coded map to ban anything but in-person teaching, school extracurriculars and visits to nursing homes. Indoor bars, restaurants and worship services continue to operate.
Those 47 school systems allowed to keep classrooms open may now feel their future in-person teaching is more precarious following an announcement by Justice during his Friday COVID-19 briefing.
Justice said Friday any county that is orange on the Saturday reopening map would be banned from opening classrooms, not just those, like Kanawha, that started off the school year in orange.
Before Friday’s announcement, a county just had to drop out of orange on any Saturday to yellow or green and it could continue offering in-person courses, even if it later returned to orange. Only red would’ve stopped that.
Justice did say additional guidelines and clarifications on changes to schools reopening will be released Monday, but he didn’t specify what those would be. The governor’s Monday briefing happened after press time.