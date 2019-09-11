Courtesy of Putnam County Schools
Putnam County Schools is partnering with Attendance Works to join the nationwide effort and celebrate the Attendance Awareness Campaign in September. PCS has pledged to raise awareness about the value of regular school attendance and focus on reducing chronic absenteeism in the new school year.
PCS recognizes that good attendance is essential to academic success. However, far too many students are at risk academically because of chronic absences. Chronic absence is described as missing 10 percent of the school year - or about 18 days - for any reason, excused or unexcused. That's the point at which absenteeism begins to affect student performance, research shows.
Nationally, nearly 8 million students miss almost a month of school in excused and unexcused absences every year. Starting as early as kindergarten, and sometimes even preschool, chronic absence predicts lower third-grade reading scores. By middle school, it's a warning sign that students could fail critical classes and drop out of high school.
In September, schools, community nonprofits, faith-based groups, businesses, and other organizations around the nation commit their time and resources to raise public awareness to improve school attendance.
"September is a particularly good time to focus on attendance," said Hedy Chang, executive director of Attendance Works, a national nonprofit initiative dedicated to improving school attendance. "Research shows that students who miss two to four days in the first month of school are more likely to become chronically absent during the school year. By paying attention to absences early in the school year and early in a child's academic career, we can turn around attendance and achievement."
For the Attendance Awareness Campaign, Attendance Works asks school leaders, community advocates, parents, and students to act upon these critical first steps to help stem chronic absenteeism:
n Build a habit and a culture of regular attendance
n Use data to determine when and with whom chronic absence is a problem, and
n Identify and address barriers to getting children to school.
Another way Putnam County Schools celebrates Attendance Awareness Month is with the annual PCS Attendance Awareness Billboard Contest.
Students submit billboard designs centered around the importance of school attendance. Winners are selected at the beginning of the school year and honored with a certificate, gift cards, and their billboard design on display in Putnam County.
This year's Putnam County Schools Attendance Awareness Billboard winners are:
n Jessica Lafferty, George Washington Middle School
n Rylee Holland, George Washington Middle School
n Emma Luikart, Buffalo High School
For more information on Attendance Works and the nationwide Attendance Awareness Campaign, please visit https://www.attendanceworks.org/.