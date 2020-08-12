WINFIELD — With the delayed school start of Sept. 8 fast approaching, Putnam County Schools issued a reminder on Monday regarding immunizations students are required to have before entering the classroom.
“If your child will be in the following grades for the 2020-2021 school year, please take care of these now before school starts in September,” the release stated. “Immunization requirements will still need submitted if you sign your child up for in-person (Putnam County Schools’ 5-Day In-Person Learning Model) or virtual (Putnam County Virtual). If your child is not up to date on immunizations, please call for an appointment with your health care provider or the Putnam County Health Department for an appointment at 304-757-2541.”
Required immunizations
- Pre-K students: Please have all immunizations up to date. Take your child’s immunization record to your health care provider or the Putnam County Health Department (304-757-2541) for review. A current health check by your health care provider completed within the last 12 months is required. Please request from your health care provider a vision and hearing test on your child which is part of their well-child check. A dental check by your dentist completed within the last 12 months is also required. These items must be turned into your child’s school on the first day of preschool.
- Kindergarten Students: Please have all immunizations up to date. Most kindergarten students need booster vaccinations before starting school. Please have your primary health care provider review your child’s record or call the Putnam County Health Department for an appointment. A copy of your child’s immunization record must be turned into your child’s school on the first day. A current health check completed within the last 12 months by your health care provider is recommended. Please request from your health care provider a vision and hearing test on your child which is part of their well-child check. A dental check completed within the last 12 months by your dentist is also recommended. These items may be turned into your child’s school on the first day.
- Second-grade students: A current health check completed within the last 12 months by your health care provider is recommended. A current dental check completed within the last 12 months by your dentist is also recommended. These items may be turned into your child’s school on the first day.
- Seventh-grade students: Tdap and meningococcal immunizations are required for seventh-grade students by the first day of school. Please have your health care provider review your child’s immunization record or call the Putnam County Health Department (304-757-2541) for an appointment to get this completed. A copy of your child’s immunization record must be turned into your child’s school on the first day. A current health check completed within the last 12 months by your health care provider is recommended. A current dental check completed within the last 12 months by your dentist is also recommended. Copies of these items may be turned into your child’s school on the first day.
- Twelfth-grade students: A meningococcal immunization is required for twelfth grade by the first day of school. Tdap is required if not obtained in seventh grade. Please have your health care provider or the Putnam County Health Department (304-757-2541) review your child’s immunizations. A copy of your child’s immunization record must be turned into your child’s school on the first day. A current health check within the last 12 months by your health care provider is recommended. A current dental check completed within the last 12 months by your dentist is also recommended. These items may be turned into your child’s school on the first day.