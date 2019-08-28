WINFIELD — Putnam County Schools recently announced that it had partnered with STOPit, the leading technology platform for schools that deters and controls harmful or inappropriate conduct, and empowers students to safely and anonymously report anything of concern to school officials — from cyberbullying to threats of violence or self-harm.
"We believe our adoption of STOPit is an important step in our continued effort to provide a positive school climate and a safe learning environment for our students," Micah Osborne, communication and events coordinator for Putnam County Schools, said in a news release.
With children having easy access and being exposed to digital technology daily, internet safety has become one of the biggest concerns among parents, caregivers and educators. Cyberbullying is one of the dangers that may occur with the use of electronic devices. It is a form of bullying that can take place through texting, social media, forums, or gaming where people can view, participate in, or share content.
Cyberbullying includes sending, posting, or sharing negative, harmful, false, or mean content about someone else. It can include sharing personal or private information about someone else causing embarrassment or humiliation.
Some cyberbullying crosses the line into unlawful or criminal behavior. As one's true identity can be concealed on social media, it is easy for children to fall into a trap and become a victim of cyberbullying.
Another important fact that not many parents and teenagers are aware of is that there is such thing as an "online reputation." If a child posts inappropriate and harmful content on social media it can affect their ability to get employment or college admission in the future.
STOPit Solutions is a tech company that emerged in 2013 in response to the cyberbullying epidemic happening in school districts across the nation. The company's monitoring technology is available to schools, universities and workplaces worldwide. It offers anonymous and configurable reporting by mobile app, web app, and phone tip line, empowering individuals to protect themselves and stand up for others as well as reporting safety and crime issues.
Putnam County Schools officially launched the program on Aug. 22, the first day of the 2019-20 school year.
To learn more about cyberbullying and steps to safety, visit www.stopbullying.gov.
To learn about STOPit Solutions visit www.stopitsolutions.com.