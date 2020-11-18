WINFIELD — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department during the month of October responded to 818 calls for assistance, and made 12 felony arrests and 33 misdemeanor arrests.
The Road Patrol also investigated 57 auto crashes, and issued six misdemeanor citations. Furthermore, the Road Patrol arrested six DUIs and completed 120 written complaints; eleven warrants and nine Domestic Violence Petitions were served in person.
Home Confinement averaged 32 inmates with 147 home verifications and Western Regional Jail averaged 64 inmates per day.
Process division served 380 civil papers.
Tax Office accepted 116 concealed carry permits and issued 96 CCW permits; 760 DMV decals were also issued.