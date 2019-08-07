Putnam Shoes For Children is gearing up for the 2019-2020 school year and is encouraging parents to take advantage of the opportunity to become a recipient of our organization. Not all the schools in Putnam County participate in our partnering program.
We are trying to reach those children whose school does not participate, yet has children that could use our help. Sometimes, there may be only 10 to 15 children in a school that could be a recipient of our program or the school has a group helping them, so a school principal or counselor may not partner. We are trying to reach out to those "pockets" in the schools to help all children of need.
The children we help are in preschool through fifth grade and on a free or reduced school lunch program.
If you or someone you know needs new, quality shoes for their child and the school they attend does not participate in our program, please contact your school principal or counselor to contact us and we will purchase new, quality shoes that are measured just for your child's feet.
We do have selected dates in which all the shoes are purchased, so the schools need to contact us in advance.
Contact Debbie Pye at 304-993-4798 or send us a message on our Facebook page: Putnam Shoes For Children. You can donate by using our Facebook donate button on our page or by mail at PO Box 1050, Hurricane, WV 25526.
Please help us help the children of need so they can concentrate on their studies and not their circumstances.