Putnam Shoes For Children is beginning our Spring “Your Kindness is Someone’s Hope” Campaign for the fall 2020-21 school year, and we need your help.
With the COVID-19 related closures, your support is critical in helping us to help the children of need in Putnam County. The families of the children we help are the most vulnerable individuals during these times. Our organization will be faced with an overwhelming increase of families needing help for school shoes this year.
With your donation, you can help us help these children. 100% of your donation goes directly to purchase shoes for the children. We do not even buy a postage stamp with the monies.
This is the fifth year that Putnam Shoes For Children has been giving new, quality shoes to the children of need in Putnam County. We purchase shoes twice a year — when school begins and in the winter. It is through your donations that we have been able to help these children.
We believe shoes are one of the first steps in empowering children to be seen and heard with confidence. By providing shoes to the children in need, we can bring some normality to the children who deserve an equal chance of success. Many of us think such a simple thing as shopping for a new pair of shoes is just another errand to run. But to the child in need, shoes go a long way in raising self-esteem and making them feel good about who they are and the way they look. This gives them the confidence they need to become engaged in whatever activity that is currently happening throughout their day.
The academic side of good, properly fitting shoes is that children can concentrate on their studies and not on their circumstances. They can sit in comfort and really listen to what is being taught, which enhances their concentration levels and learning abilities. All the issues mentioned above are a product of how a child’s life is now or how a child can be with such a simple thing as a pair of new shoes.
While a pair of shoes does not solve the family’s economic problems, it does help them get through difficult times. Getting a new pair of shoes helps lift the spirits of children, which trickles down to the family members. It helps restore a little bit of dignity to a life where they often face challenges every day and wonder how they will get through. This does not solve their problems, but it does help them to cope with the pressures of fulfilling a basic need of foot protection.
The children in need that you can help us serve come to school with shoes that are ill-fitting, worn and tattered, holes in their soles, shoes that are duct taped to keep the top and the sole together, shoes that are maybe their parents or siblings because they are so big on their feet. And it is not just the image, it is the fit. Some children are wearing shoes that are so small they hurt their feet, which are so uncomfortable they cannot concentrate and create health risk. Some children take their shoes off in class just to relieve the pain. All they can think of is their feet. Children who are forced to wear tattered or torn shoes concentrate more on hiding them than their schoolwork.
All shoes are purchased at Dick’s Sporting Goods and Shoe Carnival at the Huntington Mall, who partner with us. It is through your generosity and support that the children of need will be able to attend school with dignity and joy prepared to learn, play, and thrive, which can help them to concentrate on their studies and less on their circumstances.
We thank our corporate sponsors: Toyota Motor Manufacturing of WV, United Way, First Family Realty, City National Bank, Ascension Catholic Church, Ball Toyota, Graziano Pizza, and Cafaro Company for supporting us.
You can receive additional information on our Facebook page: Putnam Shoes For Children, or contact Debbie Pye by email at msdeborahpye@gmail.com or phone: 304-993-4798. You may donate by using our donate button on our Facebook page or mail a check to PO Box 1050, Hurricane, WV 25526. We can receive monies with no contribution on your part by simply choosing Teays Valley Community in Action, Inc., as your charity organization on smile.amazon.com.
We need your help to help as many children that we possibly can to make their childhood experiences more positive than negative in the classrooms, at recess, and socially with their peers!