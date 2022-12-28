The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Jenkins.JPG

Deanna Jenkins

KINGWOOD, W.Va. — The Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy is pleased to announce Class 2-22 as the 59th class to complete this West Virginia National Guard Program.

Commencement exercises were held Friday, Dec. 16, at Camp Dawson in Kingwood. A total of 79 graduates from 31 counties across the State of West Virginia successfully completed the requirements for graduation. BG Michael Cadle congratulated the Cadets and gave the commencement address.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.