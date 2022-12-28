KINGWOOD, W.Va. — The Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy is pleased to announce Class 2-22 as the 59th class to complete this West Virginia National Guard Program.
Commencement exercises were held Friday, Dec. 16, at Camp Dawson in Kingwood. A total of 79 graduates from 31 counties across the State of West Virginia successfully completed the requirements for graduation. BG Michael Cadle congratulated the Cadets and gave the commencement address.
From Putnam County, Cadet Deanna Jenkins, daughter of Lea Jenkins and Leonard Worley of Buffalo, was in Platoon 2. Cadet Jenkins was recognized for receiving the Instructor’s List(2), S2C Award as well as obtaining the six Individual Values Recognition Ribbons.
All graduating Cadets have completed the residential phase of ChalleNGe, which includes activities in eight core component areas ranging from Service to Community to Employability Skills. Cadets in this class provided 4,909.7 hours of Service to Community for such organizations as Alzheimer’s Association, Operation Christmas Child, Trout for Cheat, Raymond Wolfe Center, Preston United Football, And Terra Alta Football. Following graduation, these Cadets will begin a one-year post-residential phase of ChalleNGe that includes placement activities in education and/or employment.
Applications are currently being accepted for Class 1-23 South that begins in April. Call toll-free at 1-800-529-7700 for more information.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.