CHARLESTON — Mia Horton, a student at the Putnam Career & Technical Center, placed third in the Individual Dental Assisting Event at the 2021 SkillsUSA National Conference.
The Dental Assisting Event included a written-knowledge exam on topics such as dental foundations, safety, infection control and employment skills. Students also participated in a hands-on simulated dental office and dental assisting demonstrations event.
Horton is one of 17 students recognized by the West Virginia Board of Education for earning top honors during their Career Technical Student Organization national conferences this summer. The students represent all regions of the state and won individual or team awards in their respective fields.
Each year, West Virginia career technical education students spend hundreds of classroom and clinical hours learning their crafts and honing their skills. The CTSOs serve an important role of extending teaching and learning through innovative programs; business and community partnerships; and leadership experiences at the school, state and national levels. These organizations play a critical role not only in student development, but also in career and workforce preparation.
“The CTE students who participated in the national conferences represent the exceptional talent, creative spirit and competitive drive you find in our student population,” State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch said in a news release. “To compete and succeed at the highest levels of your trade reflects our students’ abilities, commitment of our instructors and of the exceptional programs offered through CTE. I am so proud of these 17 students and all of those who worked hard and competed locally and nationally.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.