MORGANTOWN — Harnessing creativity and determination while classrooms and extracurricular activities were upended by the pandemic, the newest cohort of Bucklew Scholars has forged new paths to begin a journey at West Virginia University focused on discovery and finding creative solutions to the issues that have commanded the attention of its generation.
The Bucklew Scholarship is given to 20 high-achieving West Virginia students accepted to the University and qualifies them to be considered for the Foundation Scholarship, WVU’s highest academic scholarship.
Eager to make a difference and improve the overall quality of life in their communities and beyond, this empathic group of leaders is in search of novel therapies for complex diseases, and strategies to mitigate climate change and advance social justice.
Two members of this exclusive cohort hail from Putnam County:
Matthew Olivero, a dual mechanical and aerospace engineering major from Hurricane High School, has always been fascinated with aircraft and looks forward to joining the development and production of more ecofriendly airplanes while working for a large aerospace company.
Carter Leadmon, from Hurricane High School, will begin his journey at WVU in computer science and computer engineering.
The Neil S. Bucklew Scholarship is named after WVU’s 20th president and is valued at $40,000, providing its recipients with $10,000 per year over four years to be used toward educational costs. All Bucklew Scholars have qualified for the Honors College at WVU, and the scholarship may be used in addition to the state’s PROMISE Scholarship.
The scholarships are part of the University’s comprehensive awards program and are supported, in part, by the WVU Foundation, the private non-profit corporation that generates, receives and administers private gifts for the benefit of WVU.
