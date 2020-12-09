CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) has announced U.S. Service Academy nominations for 31 qualified high school seniors from 11 counties in West Virginia, including three students from Putnam County.
A board chosen by Capito reviewed each nominee’s application, interviewed candidates and made recommendations.
“I’m absolutely thrilled to be nominating these bright young West Virginians to represent our state at our U.S. Service Academies,” Capito said in a news release. “For all of these students — high school seniors especially — I recognize this isn’t the school year they were expecting. However, I hope this announcement is a bright spot. These students have adapted to the circumstances and made the most of their year. I know they will continue to exude that West Virginia spirit in this next chapter of their lives.”
Service academy nominees are listed below:
US Air Force Academy
John Martin Best, Wood County
Elliott Shepherd Blackwood, Kanawha County
Joshua Scott Kilbride (also nominated to the United States Military Academy) Jefferson County
Nicholas Reid Shirley, Berkeley County
Gina Sofia Sobinovsky (also nominated to the United States Military Academy), Berkeley County
Abby Lynn Turner, Ohio County
Samuel Antonio Vance, Cabell County
Elizabeth Lane Warner, Monongalia County
US Merchant Marine Academy
Mason Matthew Reddington, Jefferson County
US Military Academy
John Edward Covert, Putnam County
Payton Annmarie Derrick, Jefferson County
John William Hall, Jefferson County
Cullen Andrew Horowicz, Jefferson County
Sebastien Luc Morel, Jefferson County
Michael David Poe, Jefferson County
Logan Clair Powell, Jackson County
Rebekah Katherine Rowan, Wood County
Jacob Patrick Schuck (also nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy), Kanawha County
Xander Drake Shoemake, Mineral County
Lisa Sylvia Sobinovsky (also nominated to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy), Berkeley County
Ryan Shane Sullivan, Fayette County
US Naval Academy
Jason Todd Ashman, Jefferson County
Jonathan Christopher Howat, Putnam County
Ashton Blaine Hylton, Berkeley County
Thomas Francis Inman, Berkeley County
Benjamin Thomas Maiden, Jefferson County
Ethan Drescher Mayo (also nominated to the United States Air Force Academy), Kanawha County
Danielle Marie Quijano, Putnam County
Jackson Payne Shouldis, Cabell County
Aiden Rush Turney, Jefferson County
Paul William Gabriel Yeoman, Cabell County