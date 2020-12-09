Essential reporting in volatile times.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) has announced U.S. Service Academy nominations for 31 qualified high school seniors from 11 counties in West Virginia, including three students from Putnam County.

A board chosen by Capito reviewed each nominee’s application, interviewed candidates and made recommendations.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be nominating these bright young West Virginians to represent our state at our U.S. Service Academies,” Capito said in a news release. “For all of these students — high school seniors especially — I recognize this isn’t the school year they were expecting. However, I hope this announcement is a bright spot. These students have adapted to the circumstances and made the most of their year. I know they will continue to exude that West Virginia spirit in this next chapter of their lives.”

Service academy nominees are listed below:

US Air Force Academy

John Martin Best, Wood County

Elliott Shepherd Blackwood, Kanawha County

Joshua Scott Kilbride (also nominated to the United States Military Academy) Jefferson County

Nicholas Reid Shirley, Berkeley County

Gina Sofia Sobinovsky (also nominated to the United States Military Academy), Berkeley County

Abby Lynn Turner, Ohio County

Samuel Antonio Vance, Cabell County

Elizabeth Lane Warner, Monongalia County

US Merchant Marine Academy

Mason Matthew Reddington, Jefferson County

US Military Academy

John Edward Covert, Putnam County

Payton Annmarie Derrick, Jefferson County

John William Hall, Jefferson County

Cullen Andrew Horowicz, Jefferson County

Sebastien Luc Morel, Jefferson County

Michael David Poe, Jefferson County

Logan Clair Powell, Jackson County

Rebekah Katherine Rowan, Wood County

Jacob Patrick Schuck (also nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy), Kanawha County

Xander Drake Shoemake, Mineral County

Lisa Sylvia Sobinovsky (also nominated to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy), Berkeley County

Ryan Shane Sullivan, Fayette County

US Naval Academy

Jason Todd Ashman, Jefferson County

Jonathan Christopher Howat, Putnam County

Ashton Blaine Hylton, Berkeley County

Thomas Francis Inman, Berkeley County

Benjamin Thomas Maiden, Jefferson County

Ethan Drescher Mayo (also nominated to the United States Air Force Academy), Kanawha County

Danielle Marie Quijano, Putnam County

Jackson Payne Shouldis, Cabell County

Aiden Rush Turney, Jefferson County

Paul William Gabriel Yeoman, Cabell County

