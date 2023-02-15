The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

63e4fc9ce6ea2.image.jpg

Winfield High School students were the overall winning team in the 2023 Math Field Day competition Feb. 7 in Buffalo.

 Submitted photo

BUFFALO — On Feb. 7, Putnam County Schools Math Field Day teams competed in one of the most challenging academic events of the year at the Toyota West Virginia plant in Buffalo.

Students vied for top math honors, scholarships and a chance to represent Putnam County at Regional Math Field Day later this month.

