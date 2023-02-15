BUFFALO — On Feb. 7, Putnam County Schools Math Field Day teams competed in one of the most challenging academic events of the year at the Toyota West Virginia plant in Buffalo.
Students vied for top math honors, scholarships and a chance to represent Putnam County at Regional Math Field Day later this month.
Award categories included Top Scoring Senior by School, Top Two Scorers by School, Winning Team, Ninth Grade Winners, Grade 10-12 Winners, and the “Math Excellence Scholarship” from Louise Goode and Ava Crum of Keller Williams. This $200 scholarship is awarded to students in grades 10-12 (placing in the top 10) that advance and compete at the Regional Math Field Day event (scholarship winners below are listed with an asterisk).
The top-three-scoring ninth-grade students and the top-10-scoring students in grades 10-12 advance to the Regional Math Field Day competition at the University of Charleston on Feb. 28.
Award winners included:
Top Scoring Senior by School
Buffalo High School: Courtney Luikart
Calvary Baptist Academy: Joseph Swain
Hurricane High School: Presley Lucas
Poca High School: A.J. Dunbar
Winfield High School: Walker Killian
Top Two Scorers by School
Buffalo High School: first place, Courtney Luikart; second place, Cole Whittington
Calvary Baptist Academy: first place, Joseph Swain; second place, Jordan Thompson
Hurricane High School: first place, Presley Lucas, second place, Audrey Hall
Poca High School: first place, A.J. Dunbar; second place, Jessica Wilkinson
Winfield High School: first place, Walker Killian, second place, Daniel Curtis
Ninth-Grade Winners
First place: Erin Walls, Winfield High School
Second place: Jaxson Davis, Poca High School
Third place: Robbie Kyer, Hurricane High School
Alternate: Landon Stonestreet, Hurricane High School
Grades 10-12 Winners
First place: Presley Lucas, Hurricane High School*
Second place: Walker Killian, Winfield High School*
Third place: Audrey Hall, Hurricane High School*
Fourth place: Alfred Biju, Hurricane High School*
Fifth place: Daniel Curtis, Winfield High School*
Sixth place: Chase Sprigle, Winfield High School*
Seventh place (tie): Allison Hoffmen, Winfield High School*; Mason Daily, Winfield High School*; and Brady Dawkins, Hurricane High School*
10th Place: Stephanie Fischer, Hurricane High School*
First alternate: A.J. Dunbar, Poca High School
Second alternate: Cameron Williams, Hurricane High School
