Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and the Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s female Gamer of the Week to freshman Rachel Withrow of Winfield High School girls cross country team.
Rachel Withrow has started her high school career with a bang. Rachel currently is ranked fifth in the state in A/AA. She has won two of the five races including the Beckley Chick-Fil-A Invitational (20:08) and Charles Pointe Indian Run Invitational (20:15). Rachel had a personal record at the 20th Annual Chick-Fil-A Invitational in Mineral Wells with a time of 19:10 and placed third.
At one of the toughest courses in the state, the St. Mary’s XC Invitational, she placed 5th with a time of 20:15.
She attributes her success to her teammates that have been encouraging and supportive throughout the season.
Coach Ron Arthur raved about Rachel, stating, “She has wonderful character values, she is disciplined, organized, and honest.”
Coach Arthur has been coaching Rachel since she started in sixth grade. He says that she is someone he can count on to step up and do what is best for the team.
The Generals Cross Country team have their eyes set on a state title this year. They are currently ranked first in A/AA. They have dominated in almost every meet, winning four out of the five. In their last meet, the Ripley Covered Bridge Invitational, they had three runners in the top ten.
“Everyone that is great does the little things right,” stated Coach Arthur. He has really tried to teach the team to buy-in to this concept. He believes that when you are disciplined and don’t cut corners then that leads to success on the course and in life.
Rachel has always enjoyed racing and pushing herself to new limits.
She credits her accomplishments to her parents because they are always supportive and at every meet. Rachel’s talents go beyond running, as she also plays basketball, runs tracks and excels in the classroom carrying a 4.0 GPA.
Following high school Withrow hopes to get the chance one day to run at the collegiate level.
