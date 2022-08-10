The City of Hurricane, ShotFire Fitness, GORUCK and MudGear will jointly host an inaugural “Rally in the Valley” athletic event on Saturday, Aug. 13.
More than 50 participants from throughout West Virginia and eight other states will compete in a series of five events in Putnam County. “Rally in the Valley” will get underway with a 5K trail run beginning at 8 a.m. at the Meeks Mountain Trails in Hurricane.
“After the run, we are all heading to the Hurricane Youth Football field at Bridge Park for events two and three, which will be sandbag workouts. Finally, events four and five will take place at ShotFire Fitness,” ShotFire Fitness owner Matt Stevens said in an email. “The entire field will be cut from 50 to the top eight in both the male and female category. Then the top eight will compete at events in a single-elimination, bracket-style configuration. The top male and female will be crowned ‘king’ or ‘queen’ of the valley.
“The hope is that major gyms in the area will participate in years to come and the event will turn into a two-day event, with the final workouts taking place at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center,” Stevens added.
More information regarding “Rally in the Valley” is available on the ShotFire Facebook page.
