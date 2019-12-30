The following is a synopsis of the Dec. 17 meeting of the Putnam Rotary. The club meets at 8 a.m. Tuesdays at Area 34 in Hurricane.
Since Randy Barrett was elected mayor of Winfield in 2011, he has led the community in a vigorous campaign of growth and development.
In a meeting this morning with Putnam Rotary, the 35-year resident of the county seat talked about the problems of local public service on limited resources. “Just about every city in the state is short on money,” he said. “The legislature dictates most all our rules.
“If you auction off a car, there’s a way the legislature says you’ve got to do it. With home rule, you can do that the way it’s easiest for the community.”
The “home rule” program has been popular since its enactment into law in 2007. Last March, Metro News quoted Travis Blosser of the West Virginia Municipal League, that home rule, “is not an empowerment of local government, but an empowerment of the local constituency that lives in that city.”
Of 231 cities in the state, 34 of them presently operate under the program.
“Every city in West Virginia could eventually be under home rule,” Blosser said.
“You drop the business and occupation (B & O) tax in certain areas,” Mayor Barrett told his Rotary audience. “You put a penny sales tax on to make up for it. Businesses are happier.”
Many of the changes in Winfield have come about in recent years through volunteer help and private donations.
The county commission and other agencies have responded generously with special grants.
“In 2013 we got a 24/7 police force,” Barrett said. “We have six police officers, two in the schools,” funded through arrangements with the Putnam Board of Education.
Winfield has a new city hall and a community center which is in heavy use and available to non profits free of charge.
“We have a little park beside the community center,” the mayor said, “and the commission helped with a boat dock.
“We need more ball fields,” he added. “The field we have behind the school is in use all the time.”
Bids will be opened soon on a waste treatment plant.
Municipal elections are now held in tandem with county and state elections, with voting at the courthouse.
“It will save us some money,” said Barrett, “and more people will be encouraged to vote.”
Winfield is the site of the Putnam Homecoming. Randy Barrett serves on the planning committee, and encourages others to participate in the annual county celebration.
Two years ago, Barrett was named Mayor-of-the-Year by the West Virginia Municipal League.
The town celebrated a sesquicentennial of incorporation last year, and its mayor is determined to set a solid foundation for the next 150 years.