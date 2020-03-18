HUNTINGTON — The Robert C. Byrd Institute for Advanced Flexible Manufacturing is celebrating its 30th anniversary, outlasting all other “factories of the future” that were developed across the country in the early ’80s.
RCBI was created in 1989 by Marshall University during a national movement to create more “education factories.” They were modeled after similar centers in Japan and Germany in which small and medium-sized companies could access state-of-the-art technology that’s otherwise unavailable to them. The centers were also designed to help train workers to operate the latest tools of the manufacturing industry.
At least eight of these centers were developed during that movement, but today only RCBI remains in West Virginia. Part of its ability to outlast the other centers is RCBI’s willingness to change and adapt along with the manufacturing industry, said Mike Friel, director of communications.
“Not only have we survived, we have thrived and expanded over the years,” Friel said. “We have not just the facility here in Huntington, we have two other advanced manufacturing centers in South Charleston and one in Bridgeport.”
Friel said the staff at RCBI have more than 750 years of combined manufacturing experience, offering their expertise to companies making products that range from door hinges to parts for military missiles. RCBI also offers apprenticeships to help workers learn new skills and partners with colleges to create curriculum programs with manufacturing degrees.
“When a lot of these ‘factories of the future’ were established, a lot of people thought it was all about the technology,” he said. “We knew that was one component, but we also recognized that making sure manufacturers had a skilled workforce was another key component to success.”
Reflecting on 30 years, Friel said a lot of RCBI’s successes can be attributed to its proactive relationship with manufacturers and companies.
“Rather than simply waiting for people to come to us, we actually have a team of outreach specialists on the ground every day that are reaching out to businesses, visiting them on site and identifying ways to become more efficient and identifying ways they can diversity the market,” he said.
Charlotte Weber, RCBI director and CEO, has also adopted a philosophy to view industry changes as an opportunity to innovate rather than an obstacle.
“Looking to the future, RCBI must continue to leverage our strengths in new and innovative ways,” Weber said. “Technology is an ever-evolving field, and new innovations create fresh opportunities for manufacturers. Disruptive technologies will transform and drive manufacturing. Advanced robotics, automation, 3D printing, the internet of things, new materials and advanced software all can open doors to manufacturers that once were locked.”
RCBI is also working to diversify the economy of southern West Virginia amidst the downturn of the coal industry. It created its Appalachian Hatchery program to create jobs by delivering local technical assistance and new workforce training opportunities in advanced manufacturing to communities in the state’s 20 most southern counties.
As the baby boomer generation enters retirement age, RCBI is looking to help bridge a skills gap for workers who may replace them. Courses and training prepare graduates to enter the manufacturing workforce as machinists, CNC technicians and welders. Nearly 95% of graduates end the program with employment, Friel said.
Along with educational opportunities, RCBI offers technical expertise to manufacturers seeking to create new products or improve existing ones. Engineers are on staff to help people bring their ideas to fruition.
“Some people need engineering assistance,” he said. “They have sketched on a piece of paper a new product or the re-manufacturing of an existing product, but they don’t know how they will take that to market.”
With an eye to the future, Weber said RCBI hopes to stay on the forefront of the manufacturing industry for the next 30 years and beyond.
“We look forward to the next 30 years serving on the front lines of technological sophistication, providing new and powerful tools to help make things we can only now imagine and bring them into the lives of people who will use them,” Weber said.