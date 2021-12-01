HUNTINGTON — The Robert C. Byrd Institute is inviting artists of all levels to enter its annual Tri-State Makes Festival, which celebrates creativity and ingenuity.
Each year the event also features free hands-on activities to engage makers of all skill levels. Hobbyists, inventors, tinkerers, artists and students who enter the Design Challenge will compete for $5,000 in prizes, including a “Best of Show” grand prize.
The competition is open to residents of and students attending school in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky. To enter, participants must create a unique innovation and submit a video no longer than 3 minutes by Dec. 2 explaining their creation and the making process.
Prizes will be announced from 10 to 11 a.m. Dec. 9 during a virtual, online event. Tricia Ball of Marshall University’s iCenter will provide a short introduction to this hands-on, collaborative approach to problem-solving and creativity prior to the award announcements.
“RCBI is excited to partner this year with LIGHTS Regional Innovation Network at Ohio University and the Shawnee State University Kricker Innovation Hub to encourage makers of all ages from across the region to demonstrate their creative potential,” said Charlotte Weber, RCBI director and CEO, in a news release.
The festival will also feature free Maker Master classes and activities this year with creations students will get to take home.
A 3D design and printing workshop will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at RCBI Huntington, 1050 4th Ave.
The course will teach participants to use popular computer-aided-design (CAD) software to create designs that will be 3D printed at RCBI.
A 2D design and laser cutting class will follow from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 4 to teach students to create light displays using the CAD software.
