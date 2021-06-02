HUNTINGTON — The Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) has announced that the 2021 class of graduates of its nationally recognized manufacturing career skills programs, offered in conjunction with Mountwest Community & Technical College and Southern West Virginia Community & Technical College, have earned more than 100 degrees, certificates and national certifications.
Machinist Technology/CNC students earning associate of applied science degrees are Marc Hallett, Matthew Leitch and Kurt Zabel, all of Huntington; Craig Bird of Hurricane; Steven Maynard of West Hamlin; John Murray of Prichard; Derick Lyons of Hatfield, Ky.; and David Thornsbury of Welch. These graduates also earned 49 industry credentials from the National Institute for Metalworking Skills (NIMS), which means their skills meet industry established standards and are recognized nationwide.
Earning one-year degree certificates in Machinist Technology are Hayden Curnutte, Gregory Null and Charleston Pauley, all of Huntington. These students also earned nine industry credentials from NIMS.
Welding Technology graduates earning associate of applied science degrees are Cody Daniels, Evan Hunter, Shannon Jordan and Christian Loughran, all of Huntington; Alex Linz of Milton; John McCloud of Culloden; Chance Dixon of Winfield; and Collin Stevens of Kitts Hill, Ohio. In addition, Samuel Eplin of Barboursville earned a one-year certificate. These graduates also achieved 23 national certifications from the American Welding Society, American Society of Mechanical Engineers or both, which means their skills meet industry-vetted standards for various types of welding.
“We are proud to educate the highly skilled workforce needed by manufacturers in our region, as evidenced by the fact that yet again the majority of our graduates secured employment in their chosen fields before graduation,” said Charlotte Weber, RCBI director & CEO. “To continue to meet industry needs, we encourage young people and others who are looking for new careers to consider these in-demand fields.”
The RCBI Welding Technology and Machinist Technology/CNC programs offered across the Huntington region are enrolling now for the fall term. For more information, visit www.rcbi.org/career-skills or contact Carol Howerton at carol.howerton@rcbi.org or 304-781-1680.