Every football team in West Virginia had obstacles to overcome last season, but Nitro seemed to have more than its fair share.
The Wildcats only got in six games due to COVID-19, an average amount, but they had other issues as well. Even though quarterback Trevor Lowe returned, they lost a 1,200-yard rusher and their top two receivers to graduation, so the skill positions were a bit undermanned at the outset.
Then at one point in the season, injuries hit the Wildcats so hard that they could only dress 14 players. The lack of available players handicapped the program so much that Nitro had to issue a forfeit to neighboring rival Poca toward the end of the regular season.
Thus, the Wildcats finished with an 0-7 record, their first winless season since 2011. Momentum, however, has been building in the program the last few months under first-year coach James “Boom’’ McKinney, and Nitro welcomed a higher-than-usual turnout of players when preseason practice opened on Monday.
“We’re thrilled with the turnout,’’ said McKinney, a former assistant coach at the school. “We’ve had anywhere from 40 to 47 kids showing up for weightlifting and since we’ve started actual practice, we’ve had 40 to 42 kids so far. They’re working hard in the weight room. They’ve been working hard all winter, and we’ve got a great staff.
“It’s been a great turnout. This is my 10th year and this is probably more people than we’ve had out at any year. Enthusiasm is up this year, and we’re excited. A couple more might even show up when school starts because they just don’t have the transportation. If we had 50, it’d be great, but if we start out in the low 40s, that’s great, too.’’
The peculiarity of the situation hit McKinney like a blitzing linebacker the other day.
“Our coaches are all sitting there talking about who we’ve got and where they all can play,’’ McKinney said, “and I was like, ‘This is a great conversation.’ We haven’t talked about depth in a while, and here we’re having this conversation. That’s a nice thing to have.’’
Optimism has definitely taken over for the Wildcats after a season of nothing but losses, both on and off the field.
“COVID was terrible for everybody,’’ McKinney said, “so I’m not going to try and make excuses [for last year]. We’ve pretty much tried to sweep it under the rug.’’
And since Underwood Field was fitted with artificial turf just last season, it makes that sweeping a bit easier.
“We learned to not take nothing for granted,’’ said senior Caleb Allawat, a three-year starter on the offensive and defensive line. “Because we were supposed to play a lot more games last year than we did. But I think we’re all just gaining off it more than we lose from it. We’re just in the weight room getting better every day.’’
Trevor Lowe, the team’s fourth-year quarterback, also sees a difference in the preseason preparations so far.
“Last year, it was kind of quiet,’’ Lowe said, “but Boom’s in the weight room running around, telling us to lift instead of standing around. We’ve run after every practice, and kids are getting bigger and stronger and learning the plays, offensively and defensively. Yesterday, we worked on special teams, and everybody picked that up on the first day we put it in.
“It was hard last year, but we’re just trying to build off it for this year.’’
McKinney is pleased to have a pair of cornerstones for his rebuilding process in the 6-foot-2, 260-pound Allawat and the 6-3, 225-pound Lowe.
“He’s the only senior starter on the line,’’ McKinney said of Allawat. “The rest are all juniors. He’s a very smart kid and a lot of kids are looking up to him. If there’s any questions in the huddle, obviously he’ll help them out. He’s a great leader and he leads in the weight room as well.’’
Lowe, who has thrown for 2,933 yards and 18 touchdowns in his career and run for 1,544 yards and 25 scores, is getting some college looks as a linebacker.
“This year, he’ll be on the field 98 percent of the time,’’ McKinney said, “because at the next level, he’ll more than likely be on the defensive side of the ball. If we put him at any position, he’s our best guy.’’