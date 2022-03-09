The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The culinary arts program at Mountwest Community and Technical College is training future chefs to put their skills to work in local restaurants.

Mountwest offers an Associate of Applied Science degree in culinary arts, and students can expect to learn a variety of skills during their coursework. The program is designed to provide students with professional and practical experience through a hands-on approach, blending in-class lecture theory, hands-on application and in-field lab practicum placement.

Students learn knife skills and food production, baking and pastry techniques, and restaurant and culinary operations management. They also acquire practical experience in developing menus and culinary artistry, all with the goal of eventually working in a professional restaurant or kitchen environment.

